rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
Save
Edit Image
jatakavintage housevintage staircasevintage illustration worshipcartoonfacepatternperson
Childish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable design
Childish zombie spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663846/childish-zombie-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Sakka (Indra) Reveals Himself to Maddi, Scene from the Vessantara Jataka
Sakka (Indra) Reveals Himself to Maddi, Scene from the Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922756/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Clown in mansion spooky halloween remix, editable design
Clown in mansion spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664129/clown-mansion-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Clown in mansion spooky halloween remix, editable design
Clown in mansion spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663353/clown-mansion-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
King vs commoner fantasy remix, editable design
King vs commoner fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663578/king-commoner-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bede House [or Brother's Hospital], Stamford, Lincolnshire: design drawings of the porch with key. Transfer lithograph by…
Bede House [or Brother's Hospital], Stamford, Lincolnshire: design drawings of the porch with key. Transfer lithograph by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13986364/image-paper-cartoon-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Jali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…
Jali and Kanhajina are Brought Before Their Grandfather King Sanjaya Along with Their Captor, the Ugly Brahmin Jujaka, Scene…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932348/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The nightmare queen fantasy remix, editable design
The nightmare queen fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663288/the-nightmare-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
The cursed king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664552/the-cursed-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Mandarin's House, Peking by John Thomson
A Mandarin's House, Peking by John Thomson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258556/mandarins-house-peking-john-thomsonFree Image from public domain license
The nightmare queen fantasy remix, editable design
The nightmare queen fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664242/the-nightmare-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Josaphat and a Priest near a Church Baptismal Font by Hans Schilling and Diebold Lauber
Josaphat and a Priest near a Church Baptismal Font by Hans Schilling and Diebold Lauber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252488/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Wizard in forest fantasy remix, editable design
Wizard in forest fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664972/wizard-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Gezicht op de Taiyū-in Reibyō Nitemmon op het tempelcomplex bij Nikko, Japan (1884) by anonymous
Gezicht op de Taiyū-in Reibyō Nitemmon op het tempelcomplex bij Nikko, Japan (1884) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734251/photo-image-paper-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932270/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Prince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosity
Prince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931633/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bunny elder wizard fantasy remix, editable design
Bunny elder wizard fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664731/bunny-elder-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Rukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
Rukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Purana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Medieval knight in castle fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval knight in castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663157/medieval-knight-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Benares (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh: the Well of Knowledge. Photograph.
Benares (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh: the Well of Knowledge. Photograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018570/benares-varanasi-uttar-pradesh-the-well-knowledge-photographFree Image from public domain license
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663517/medieval-queen-bride-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Ormond College, Melbourne University, Melbourne, Victoria: sketches of the interior. Wood engraving.
Ormond College, Melbourne University, Melbourne, Victoria: sketches of the interior. Wood engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009984/image-cartoon-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
King at castle fantasy remix, editable design
King at castle fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663426/king-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Temple of Hatchiman Kamikura by Felice Beato
Temple of Hatchiman Kamikura by Felice Beato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261600/temple-hatchiman-kamikura-felice-beatoFree Image from public domain license
Knight & king fantasy remix, editable design
Knight & king fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663296/knight-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Tempelcomplex, Japan (c. 1890 - in or before 1903) by anonymous
Tempelcomplex, Japan (c. 1890 - in or before 1903) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757840/tempelcomplex-japan-c-1890-before-1903-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Childish zombie fantasy remix, editable design
Childish zombie fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664561/childish-zombie-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Mausoleum voor de Tokugawa-familie in het Shiba-park in Tokyo (c. 1870 - c. 1900) by anonymous
Mausoleum voor de Tokugawa-familie in het Shiba-park in Tokyo (c. 1870 - c. 1900) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760196/photo-image-paper-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Macao, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1871.
Macao, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1871.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995337/macao-china-photograph-1981-from-negative-john-thomson-1871Free Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha iPhone wallpaper, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741009/sitting-buddha-iphone-wallpaper-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
The front of the smaller church and the main entrance of the monastery of Mount Verna. Engraving attributed to D. Falcini…
The front of the smaller church and the main entrance of the monastery of Mount Verna. Engraving attributed to D. Falcini…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998744/image-cartoon-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Kids membership Instagram post template, editable text
Kids membership Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460086/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Palazzo Ducale in Venetië (1850 - 1876) by anonymous
Palazzo Ducale in Venetië (1850 - 1876) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732351/palazzo-ducale-venetie-1850-1876-anonymousFree Image from public domain license