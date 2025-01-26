rawpixel
Calligraphy in the Form of a Peacock
Gold peacock, editable black background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8663257/gold-peacock-editable-black-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037940/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold peacock clipart, editable Art Nouveau animal, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668843/gold-peacock-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037924/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese peacock HD wallpaper, vintage bird border
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547539/aesthetic-japanese-peacock-wallpaper-vintage-bird-borderView license
Shiva Carrying the Corpse of Sati on His Trident
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931750/shiva-carrying-the-corpse-sati-his-tridentFree Image from public domain license
Spring party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742021/spring-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Monkeys and Bears Investigate the Rikshabila Cave, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932156/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
You're invited poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742057/youre-invited-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu Rescuing the King of the Elephants
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037724/vishnu-rescuing-the-king-the-elephantsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor peacock feather isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992868/watercolor-peacock-feather-isolated-element-setView license
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038020/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor peacock feather isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992898/watercolor-peacock-feather-isolated-element-setView license
Todi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923132/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor peacock feather isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994015/watercolor-peacock-feather-isolated-element-setView license
A Tantric Form of the Hindu Goddess Indrani (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037819/tantric-form-the-hindu-goddess-indraniFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor peacock feather isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992888/watercolor-peacock-feather-isolated-element-setView license
The Buraq Worshipped by Two Princes (recto); Calligraphy (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932232/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor peacock feather isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992927/watercolor-peacock-feather-isolated-element-setView license
Parrot-Headed Dancing Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931806/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor peacock feather isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992933/watercolor-peacock-feather-isolated-element-setView license
Valmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor peacock feather isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992906/watercolor-peacock-feather-isolated-element-setView license
A Tantric Form of the Hindu Goddess Kali (Recto), Horse (Verso), Folio from a Book of Iconography
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
You're invited Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742048/youre-invited-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Man Greets Rama and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932158/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Zoo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791129/zoo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An Elephant Fight (Recto) and Vasudeva Rescues Baby Krishna (Verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924065/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Gunakali Ragini, Fifth Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933012/image-face-flowers-frameFree Image from public domain license
October 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776363/october-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
A peacock and stork set in natural surroundings. Etching by A. Collaert.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007367/peacock-and-stork-set-natural-surroundings-etching-collaertFree Image from public domain license
You're invited blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742052/youre-invited-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hanuman Visits Sita in Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922699/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tropical paper craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751092/tropical-paper-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Dalliance in Vrindavan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932918/dalliance-vrindavanFree Image from public domain license
Yellow watercolor texture background, editable gold peacock border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686091/png-aesthetic-animal-art-nouveauView license
Krishna Riding a Composite Horse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931198/krishna-riding-composite-horseFree Image from public domain license
Exotic peacock background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697161/exotic-peacock-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Calligraphic Page with Purple Borders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038032/calligraphic-page-with-purple-bordersFree Image from public domain license