Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedurgavintage dogsdogfoliodemonpublic domain artwork godvintagemuralThe Gods Adoring Durga after Her Defeat of a Demon, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3978 x 5496 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850489/png-aesthetic-ancient-backgroundView licenseThe Emergence of Kaushiki, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932490/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Egypt patterned background, colorful vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850412/png-aesthetic-ancient-backgroundView licenseThe Hindu Goddess Devi Slaying the Demon Nishumbha, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922568/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601588/demonology-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Goddess Ambika Leading the Eight Mother Goddesses in Battle Against the Demon Raktabija, Folio from a Devimahatmya…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVishnu Vanquishing the Demons Madhu and Kaitabha (recto), Text (verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018108/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050527/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseDurga defeats the demon army led by Sumbha and Nisumbha. Engraving with colour by an Indian artist, 1800s.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965779/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686494/demonology-course-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDouble picture: Durga slaying the buffalo demon, Shri Deri; Shri Dattatreya with a cow, two worshippers and dog. Transfer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997347/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in God Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView licenseDurga Fighting Titans, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037771/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686496/demonology-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseIndra Fighting Mahishasura (Recto), Vishnu Fighting Madhu and Kaitabha (Verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038340/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Monet painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063755/editable-wall-mockup-monet-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon with other deities, set in a torana. Coloured lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964108/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945995/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo demon surrounded by devotees. Gouache drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952648/durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-surrounded-devotees-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711400/ancient-art-exhibitionView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952020/durga-slaying-the-buffalo-demon-chromolithographFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDurga riding on her lion killing a demon. Watercolour drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959953/durga-riding-her-lion-killing-demon-watercolour-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686493/demonology-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon on a stand within a torana surrounded by deities. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953091/image-cat-horse-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737278/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDurga mounted on a lion killing the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Gouache painting by an Indian artist.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964698/image-cartoon-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseOne of a Pair of Manuscript Covers from the Glorification of the Great Goddess (Devimahatmya)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010600/image-lion-hand-frameFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806644/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon with other deities, set in a torana. Coloured lithograph. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266933/image-hindu-gods-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578703/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Kills The Tornado Demon Trinavarta, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932510/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729925/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825276/worship-god-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseDurga riding on a tiger in triumph with Karthikeya and Hanuman. Coloured transfer lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964994/image-cartoon-face-tigerFree Image from public domain license