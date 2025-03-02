Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo-eprint architecture1869historyjapanese woodblock artjapanese artjapanese tsukiokajapanese artworkNue by Tsukioka KōgyōOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 814 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3043 x 2065 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDanjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932297/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseNakatomi Kamatari and Prince Oe Killing the Usurper Iruka by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923210/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseThe Death of the Bride Mitsue by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Suicide of Two Foreign Clerks by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931296/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseGo Eco poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107318/eco-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNishigori Takekiyo Painting by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922977/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWabi-sabi Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255720/wabi-sabi-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSugihara Mino Astonished That Her Flower Arrangement Is Bearing Fruit by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923539/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseThe Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288294/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licenseMinamoto Yorimitsu Ason Watching a Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931826/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseShiranui Kneeling Beside a Crucified Man by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931246/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999908/png-art-artwork-asiaView licenseA Police Patrol Preventing a Rape in a Graveyard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923414/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255723/japan-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseA Kamezaki Brewer's Celebration of His Good Fortune by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922809/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255724/japan-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBeauty in a Boat during a Rainstorm by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931810/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseKozō Kiritarō, Young Priest of the Tengus by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931446/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt course Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255727/art-course-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924040/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMiyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japanese museum social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078885/visit-japanese-museum-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseHeads of Two Foxes Decapitated for Too Much Merrymaking by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923634/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt course Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255726/art-course-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBrocade Procession in the Eastern Capital: View in Front of Ichigaya Hachimangū Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931839/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803849/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license