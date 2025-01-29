Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagehindutapestryhindu goddess illustrationgoddessornatepatternasian elephantancient hindu templeThe Hindu Godess Indrani (a); The Hindu Goddess Brahmani (b)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 797 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2294 x 3456 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree Mother Goddesses (Matrikas): Mahalakshmi Flanked by Chamunda (left) and Kaumari (right)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018034/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Tarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMandala of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseGood fortune blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791658/good-fortune-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assemblyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922604/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458512/hindu-deities-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932523/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456021/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSakyasri and the Lostsawa of Trophuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932528/sakyasri-and-the-lostsawa-trophuFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458526/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseMandala of Vasudharahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037783/mandala-vasudharaFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseThe Buddhist Goddess Sita Tara (White Tara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038069/the-buddhist-goddess-sita-tara-white-taraFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924012/buddha-shakyamuni-and-narrative-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCosmic Man with Diagrams of Newar Yogic Six Chakra Transformationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseMahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931677/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaiva Shrines in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931587/shaiva-shrines-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseKunga Wangcuk (1424-1478) and Sonam Senge (1429-1489), The Fourth and Sixth Abbots of Ngorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038127/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseGenealogical Paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseThe Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShakyamuni with the Thirty-Five Buddhas of the Confession of Sins and the Eighteen Arhatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038370/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Jina Buddha Ratnasambhavahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923027/the-jina-buddha-ratnasambhavaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502797/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseArhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923469/arhat-chudapanthaka-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseShri Durga goddess poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700425/shri-durga-goddess-poster-templateView licenseLakshmi being anointed by elephants. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952566/lakshmi-being-anointed-elephants-chromolithographFree Image from public domain license