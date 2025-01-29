Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagequiltpatchworkfabrictextilefabric texturepatterncirclebojagiWrapping Cloth (Bojagi)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 999 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3150 x 2622 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3150 x 2622 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licenseMan's Tunichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932834/mans-tunicFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Square within a Square'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037677/childs-quilt-square-within-squareFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseBuddhist Priest's Mantle (Kesa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932758/buddhist-priests-mantle-kesaFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseChild’s Quilt, 'Hole in the Barn Door' or 'Monkey Wrench'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931179/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseColorful geometric patchwork quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001662/bedcoverFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseInscribed Textile (Tiraz) Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297482/inscribed-textile-tiraz-fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038123/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseTextile Length by Jean Revelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931756/textile-length-jean-revelFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseCeremonial Textile (Tampan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932903/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837744/patchworkView licenseCeremonial Cloth (Elephant Patolu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9300736/ceremonial-cloth-elephant-patoluFree Image from public domain licenseJoy word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946402/joy-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseWoman's Cermonial Breast or Shoulder Clothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313461/womans-cermonial-breast-shoulder-clothFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseTextile Lengthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037745/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain licenseLove word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945697/love-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseInscribed Textile (Tiraz) Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9320745/inscribed-textile-tiraz-fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Hearts and Gizzards'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931176/childs-quilt-hearts-and-gizzardsFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseBedcoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036529/bedcoverFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseTextile Length by Jean Revelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311435/textile-length-jean-revelFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836775/patchworkView licenseCeremonial Textile (Palepai)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038765/ceremonial-textile-palepaiFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView licenseHandkerchiefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293715/handkerchiefFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9293778/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseQuilt (Lap Robe) by Caroline Kountz Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037899/quilt-lap-robe-caroline-kountz-jonesFree Image from public domain license