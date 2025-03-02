rawpixel
Drying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Standing Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese woman (1805) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Shinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Erotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Oiran Yoso-oi Seated at Her Toilet by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Picture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Preparing Raw Fish by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tsukasa of Ogiya (1805), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from The Los…
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Hour of the Sheep, Young Girls. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Enjoying the Cool in a Garden by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Niwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Appearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
