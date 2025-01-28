Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagetriptychkunisada utagawatoyokuni utagawajapanesekunisadautagawa toyokuni iiijapanese art womenpublic domain japanese fashionEnjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2999 x 2155 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2999 x 2155 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMurasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Blossom Viewing (Shunchaku hana no shizuku) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957042/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Sawamura Sojuro V as Tsubone Iwafuji by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954963/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe actors Onoe Kikugoro III (R) as Nagoya Sanza and Iwai Kumesaburo II (L) as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950674/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseParody of Liu Bei (J: Gentoku) Visiting Zhuge Liang (J: Komei) in Wind and Snow (Gentoku fusetsu ni Komei o tazureru) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949618/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949242/vintage-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021198/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940813/vintage-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952008/image-paper-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Ebizo V and Ichikawa Saruzo I by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955169/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKiritsubo, No. 1 from the series "Murasaki Shikibu's Genji Cards (Murasaki Shikibu Genji karuta)" by Utagawa Kunisada II…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020889/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952321/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sukeroku (R) and Onoe Kikugoro III as the white sake peddler Shinbei (L) in the play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948886/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194278/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseBando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011239/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Ichimura Uzaemon XII as Churo Onoe by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956093/image-paper-cartoon-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650501/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931732/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseKimono blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670915/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseImage of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Konjin Chogoro, from the series "Atari senkin otoko kagami" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956802/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresent-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman on her way to visit a shrine by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955907/woman-her-way-visit-shrine-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443442/japan-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052249/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license