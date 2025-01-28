rawpixel
Enjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisada
triptychkunisada utagawatoyokuni utagawajapanesekunisadautagawa toyokuni iiijapanese art womenpublic domain japanese fashion
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
Murasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Cherry Blossom Viewing (Shunchaku hana no shizuku) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Sawamura Sojuro V as Tsubone Iwafuji by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III (R) as Nagoya Sanza and Iwai Kumesaburo II (L) as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza…
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Parody of Liu Bei (J: Gentoku) Visiting Zhuge Liang (J: Komei) in Wind and Snow (Gentoku fusetsu ni Komei o tazureru) by…
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
The actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
The actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…
Kimono Instagram post template
The actors Ichikawa Ebizo V and Ichikawa Saruzo I by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kiritsubo, No. 1 from the series "Murasaki Shikibu's Genji Cards (Murasaki Shikibu Genji karuta)" by Utagawa Kunisada II…
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
View of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sukeroku (R) and Onoe Kikugoro III as the white sake peddler Shinbei (L) in the play…
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Bando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Ichimura Uzaemon XII as Churo Onoe by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Image of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Konjin Chogoro, from the series "Atari senkin otoko kagami" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Present-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisada
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Woman on her way to visit a shrine by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japan travel Instagram post template
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
