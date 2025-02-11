rawpixel
A Mirror of Competing Beauties of the Green Houses by Katsukawa Shunshō and Kitao Shigemasa
japanese artgrass drawinggreen houseflowerpatternjapanese patterngrass patternfloral prints
Cushion cover mockup, editable design
A Mirror of Competing Beauties of the Green Houses by Katsukawa Shunshō and Kitao Shigemasa
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mirror of the Beautiful Women of the Yoshiwara Brothels
Buddhist center poster template
Scene in a Brothel from A Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Green Houses Compared by Kitao Shigemasa and Katsukawa Shunshō
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text and design
Mirror of Yoshiwara Beauties
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Picture Book of Brocades with Precious Threads (Ehon takara no itosuji)
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
Reed Warbler with Reeds and Iris by Kitao Shigemasa
Floral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Segawa Kikunojō in a Woman Role Posing as Narihira. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Art & flower poster template
Kajiwara Genta Kagesue on a Black Horse by Kitao Shigemasa
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Autumn Flowers: Peonies and Bellflowers, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin…
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
True Depictions of Bird and Flower Pictures
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Three Types of Chrysanthemums by Kitao Shigemasa
Buddha statue Facebook story template
Picture of the Eastern Beauties
Buddha statue poster template
A Famous Actor of Women's Roles
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Beauties of the East
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Boys Maquerading as Daikoku and Ebisu
Buddha statue blog banner template
Erotica; Compendium Guide to the Brothels of Osaka
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Mirror of the Beauties of the Green-houses
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Two Geishas Out Walking
Floral design Instagram post template
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon IX
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
A Boy Singer
