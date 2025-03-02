rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
triptychutagawa kunisada toyokuni iii designfashionukiyo-ekunisada utagawajapanesejapanese art femalepublic domain japanese fashion
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cherry Blossom Viewing (Shunchaku hana no shizuku) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Cherry Blossom Viewing (Shunchaku hana no shizuku) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957042/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The actor Sawamura Sojuro V as Tsubone Iwafuji by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
The actor Sawamura Sojuro V as Tsubone Iwafuji by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954963/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The First Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
The First Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932681/the-first-lunar-month-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Parody of Liu Bei (J: Gentoku) Visiting Zhuge Liang (J: Komei) in Wind and Snow (Gentoku fusetsu ni Komei o tazureru) by…
Parody of Liu Bei (J: Gentoku) Visiting Zhuge Liang (J: Komei) in Wind and Snow (Gentoku fusetsu ni Komei o tazureru) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949618/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Image of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Image of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Present-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisada
Present-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sukeroku (R) and Onoe Kikugoro III as the white sake peddler Shinbei (L) in the play…
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sukeroku (R) and Onoe Kikugoro III as the white sake peddler Shinbei (L) in the play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948886/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…
The actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952008/image-paper-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Murasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Murasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Enjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisada
Enjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931720/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman on her way to visit a shrine by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Woman on her way to visit a shrine by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955907/woman-her-way-visit-shrine-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824066/japanese-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…
Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932327/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Spring collection poster template, editable text and design
Spring collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586336/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052249/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
View of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952321/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Kiritsubo, No. 1 from the series "Murasaki Shikibu's Genji Cards (Murasaki Shikibu Genji karuta)" by Utagawa Kunisada II…
Kiritsubo, No. 1 from the series "Murasaki Shikibu's Genji Cards (Murasaki Shikibu Genji karuta)" by Utagawa Kunisada II…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020889/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Scene from the Play Hana no hoka ni waka no kyokuzuki by Utagawa Kunisada
A Scene from the Play Hana no hoka ni waka no kyokuzuki by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…
The actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021198/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Kyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Kyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Yukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Yukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825914/yukata-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Bando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…
Bando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011239/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license