Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagetriptychutagawa kunisada toyokuni iii designfashionukiyo-ekunisada utagawajapanesejapanese art femalepublic domain japanese fashionSpring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 585 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3550 x 1731 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3550 x 1731 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Blossom Viewing (Shunchaku hana no shizuku) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957042/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Sawamura Sojuro V as Tsubone Iwafuji by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954963/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe First Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932681/the-first-lunar-month-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParody of Liu Bei (J: Gentoku) Visiting Zhuge Liang (J: Komei) in Wind and Snow (Gentoku fusetsu ni Komei o tazureru) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949618/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseImage of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresent-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sukeroku (R) and Onoe Kikugoro III as the white sake peddler Shinbei (L) in the play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948886/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952008/image-paper-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMurasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEnjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931720/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman on her way to visit a shrine by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955907/woman-her-way-visit-shrine-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824066/japanese-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIchikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932327/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586336/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052249/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952321/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseKiritsubo, No. 1 from the series "Murasaki Shikibu's Genji Cards (Murasaki Shikibu Genji karuta)" by Utagawa Kunisada II…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020889/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Scene from the Play Hana no hoka ni waka no kyokuzuki by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021198/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseKyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseYukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825914/yukata-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011239/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license