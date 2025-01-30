Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemuralmahabharataancient civilizationwar paintingmarriage vintagemahabharata scenetapestry wallgreat warDrummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3258 x 2312 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWall of China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942219/wall-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931775/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseIn the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView licenseGhatotkacha Attacks Abhimanyu, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037821/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443020/wall-china-blog-banner-templateView licenseDisguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075351/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseOn the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038026/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsia travel agency blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443048/asia-travel-agency-blog-banner-templateView licenseAbhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037923/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685107/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGhatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseGhatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037757/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641417/vintage-book-sale-poster-templateView licenseAbhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685108/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038044/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685106/ancient-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614522/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSubhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075337/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseArjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThe colosseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444055/the-colosseum-poster-templateView licenseAbhimanyu Asks for His Father Arjuna's Chariot, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037866/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, art exhibition designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10861494/editable-picture-frame-mockup-art-exhibition-designView licenseFight with Ghatotkacha, Scene From the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037919/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641357/bookstore-poster-templateView licenseVrishaketu and Bhima Fighting Yavanatha, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932014/image-arrows-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454136/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseBabhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038020/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865938/peace-not-war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBabhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931638/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452967/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseFight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931993/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license