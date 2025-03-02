rawpixel
Almy's Pond, Newport by John Frederick Kensett
fieldoil paintingbeachlandscape paintings public domainpublic domain oil paintingfarmjohn frederick kensettgrass
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
Almy's Pond, Newport by John Frederick Kensett. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Born free Instagram story template
The Old Pine, Darien, Connecticut
Summer quote Instagram story template
A Foggy Sky
Spring fragrance poster template
Twilight in the Cedars at Darien, Connecticut
Hobby festival Instagram post template
Salt Meadow in October
Spring fragrance Facebook story template
October in the Marshes
Spring fragrance blog banner template
Lake George, A Reminiscence
Travel alone Facebook post template
The Sea by John Frederick Kensett
Spring fragrance Instagram post template
Eaton's Neck, Long Island
Sustainable agriculture Twitter post template, watercolor landscape
Newport Rocks by John Frederick Kensett
Livestock farming Twitter post template, watercolor landscape
Lake George, 1872
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gathering Storm on Long Island Sound
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Lake George, Free Study by John Frederick Kensett
Harvest Instagram post template, editable text
Lake George, New York
Eco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Study of Beeches
To do list Instagram post template, editable design
Sunset
Summer quote Instagram story template
Twilight on the Sound, Darien, Connecticut
National farmer's day Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Sunset Sky
Me time Instagram post template
Passing off of the Storm
National farmer's day social story template, editable Instagram design
Summer Day on Conesus Lake
