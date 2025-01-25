Edit ImageCrop55SaveSaveEdit Imagewilliam morriscarpetmorrispublic domain william morrisjohn henry dearlefabric redrose patternfabricTextile Length, 'Rose and Lily' by William Morris, John Henry Dearle and Morris CoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 563 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1658 x 3535 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1658 x 3535 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextile Length, 'Ispahan' by John Henry Dearle and Morris Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038761/image-wallpaper-background-textureFree Image from public domain licenseBlack botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView licenseregistered as wallpaper and textile; 27 February 1896; block-printed at Merton Abbey from wallpaper blocks; repeat53-¼ x 26½…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655687/image-wallpaper-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseCompton pattern HD wallpaper, vintage flower. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342934/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseCompton pattern background, vintage flower. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342933/image-background-flowers-floralView licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635740/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseCompton pattern background, vintage flower. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342936/image-background-flowers-floralView licenseBaptism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814363/baptism-instagram-post-templateView licenseCompton pattern iPhone wallpaper, vintage flower. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342935/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseBaptism Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814365/baptism-instagram-story-templateView licensePeacock and Dragon by William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740342/peacock-and-dragon-william-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814353/baptism-blog-banner-templateView licenseCenter Table by George Washington Jack and Morris Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312528/center-table-george-washington-jack-and-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696478/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licensemaroon ground; pairs of birds in green and blue, and orange and green; woven pattern; organic leaves and scrolls throughout.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650147/photo-image-leaves-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCompton (1896) by John Henry Dearle. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314294/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCray by William Morris (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003537/cray-william-morris-designerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614847/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCray by William Morris (Designer). Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16111194/image-flowers-pattern-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePink and Rosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821900/pink-and-roseFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKennet, Curtain from the Parlor of John J. Glessner House, Chicago by William Morris (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018017/image-texture-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseViolet and Columbine by William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657659/violet-and-columbine-william-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMorris & Company : 449, Oxford Street, London : we beg to call the attention of the public to some of the numerous kinds of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180385/image-books-public-domain-londonFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border iPhone wallpaper, William Morris' flower patterned background, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696480/png-ancient-android-wallpaper-archView licenseTextile Length, 'Rose and Lily' by William Morris, John Henry Dearle and Morris Co. Original public domain image from Los…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16036740/image-wallpaper-background-roseFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseembroidered in silk floss on linen, with large pattern of lilies and other floral motifs, in pastel colors; unmounted.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653444/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWey for a Valance by William Morris (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003915/wey-for-valance-william-morris-designerFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlorence by John Henry Dearle (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002988/florence-john-henry-dearle-designerFree Image from public domain license