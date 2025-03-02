Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa kunisadatoyokuniwomantoyokuni utagawautagawajapanese woodblock printskunisadaillustrationPoem by Kamakura Udaijin by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1929 x 2874 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1929 x 2874 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShunjo gidan mizuage cho by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956596/shunjo-gidan-mizuage-cho-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAlbum of 27 prints from the series "Pairings of Actors with the Fifty-three Stations (Mitate yakusha gojusan tsui no uchi)"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957708/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseThe actors Onoe Kikugoro III, Onoe Matsutake III, and Iwai Kumesaburo II by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052249/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseActors as Fukashichi and Omiwa from the play "Imoseyama," from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952936/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseKiritsubo, No. 1 from the series "Murasaki Shikibu's Genji Cards (Murasaki Shikibu Genji karuta)" by Utagawa Kunisada II…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020889/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Country Samurai Sachuta and Odan by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955318/the-country-samurai-sachuta-and-odan-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseView of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952321/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseNo. 37, from the series "That Purple Image in Magic Lantern Shows (Sono sugata yukari no utsushie)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956978/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMemorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957620/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606316/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseYellow by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931952/yellow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Konjin Chogoro, from the series "Atari senkin otoko kagami" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956802/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966994/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseKachio Temple in Settsu Province, No. 23 on the Saikoku Pilgrimage Route (Saikoku junrei nijusanban Settsu Kachiodera), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952264/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePresent-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseMount Nachi in Kii Province, No. 1 on the Saikoku Pilgrimage Route (Saikoku junrei ichiban Kishu Nachisan), from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952405/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660188/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCherry Blossom Viewing (Shunchaku hana no shizuku) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957042/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021198/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258333/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChikubu Island in Omi Province, No. 30 on the Saikoku Pilgrimage Route (Saikoku junrei sanjuban Omi Chikubujima), from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951892/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660191/japanese-culture-festival-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseImage of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman on her way to visit a shrine by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955907/woman-her-way-visit-shrine-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license