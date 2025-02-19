rawpixel
Woman with Birds by Toshio Aoki
fairyangelmythicalpublic domain fairypainting fairytoshio aokijapanesejapan
Woman with Birds (1890), vintage illustration by Toshio Aoki. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…
Woman with Birds (1890), vintage illustration by Toshio Aoki. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230786/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license
