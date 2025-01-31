Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagecharlestoncotton fieldcotton oillandscape paintingsouth carolinalandscapefarm paintingfarmCotton Pickers by William Aiken WalkerOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 606 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6158 x 3111 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGhost stories Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743090/ghost-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWash Day by William Aiken Walkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932055/wash-day-william-aiken-walkerFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739387/halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCamille Pissarro's Hay harvest at Eragny-sur-epte (1889)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21982995/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-sur-epte-1889Free Image from public domain licenseGhost stories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969425/ghost-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Potato Harvest (1855) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127065/the-potato-harvest-1855-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211433/dog-training-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTiptree Hall and Farm, Essexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202066/tiptree-hall-and-farm-essexFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211431/dog-training-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseGirl carrying Water (c. 1855 - 1860) by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743156/girl-carrying-water-c-1855-1860-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseDog training blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211067/dog-training-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseCamille Pissarro's The Harvest (1882)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983034/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-1882Free Image from public domain licenseBeware of dog Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211322/beware-dog-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Gleaners (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776067/the-gleaners-19th-century-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBeware of dog blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211064/beware-dog-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePloughing Scene (1854) by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127006/ploughing-scene-1854-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain licenseGet wild Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211370/get-wild-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseLandscape with Haywain by Worthington Whittredgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696190/landscape-with-haywain-worthington-whittredgeFree Image from public domain licenseBeware of dog Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211323/beware-dog-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseShepherd with Sheep (1900 - 1945) by Cornelis Albert van Assendelft. Original public domain image from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16256690/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGet wild Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211372/get-wild-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseShepherd with Sheep (1900 - 1945) by Cornelis Albert van Assendelfthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735355/shepherd-with-sheep-1900-1945-cornelis-albert-van-assendelftFree Image from public domain licenseGet wild blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211065/get-wild-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseCamille Pissarro's The Harvest, Pontoise (La Récolte, Pontoise) (1881)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983042/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-pontoise-la-recolte-pontoise-1881Free Image from public domain licenseHalloween party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969428/halloween-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCamille Pissarro's Hay Harvest at éragny (1901)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977779/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-1901Free Image from public domain licenseGhost stories social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969427/ghost-stories-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseCamille Pissarro's La Récolte des Foins, éragny (1887)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977736/camille-pissarros-recolte-des-foins-eragny-1887Free Image from public domain licenseNational farmer's day Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739382/national-farmers-day-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBoer met honden (c. 1850 - c. 1890) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735603/boer-met-honden-c-1850-1890-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseNational farmer's day social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978248/national-farmers-day-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBlack South African man farmers head pineapple clothing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14680408/black-south-african-man-farmers-head-pineapple-clothingView licenseHalloween party social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969429/halloween-party-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseOxen Plowing (1860) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787203/oxen-plowing-1860-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseNational farmer's day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978249/national-farmers-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAnna Ancher's Harvesters (1905). Original public domain image from Google Arts & Culture. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627744/image-vincent-van-gogh-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseFruit picking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687487/fruit-picking-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnna Ancher's Harvesters, man illustration. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641193/image-watercolor-art-vintageView licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHarvest Scene (1866) by Jules Jacques Veyrassathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128634/harvest-scene-1866-jules-jacques-veyrassatFree Image from public domain license