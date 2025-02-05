Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnatapestryradha krishnaradhagita govindagitaarchitecture vintagesongCompanion Persuading Radha as Krishna Flutes, Folio from the "Lambagraon" Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 927 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3199 x 2472 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3199 x 2472 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCompanion Persuading Radha as Krishna Flutes, Folio from the "Lambagraon" Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16036743/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSour Love music album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486246/sour-love-music-album-cover-templateView licenseRadha Lamenting with Her Confidante, Folio from the "Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018073/image-face-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna and Gopis (Recto); Kamadeva, God of Desire, Shooting an Arrow at Krishna (Verso), Folio from a Gita Govinda (Song of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931641/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseGreatest songs Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052866/greatest-songs-instagram-post-templateView licenseSakhi Persuades Radha to Meet Krishna, from a Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd) of Jayadeva by Purkhuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708862/image-leaves-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444542/music-band-instagram-post-templateView license"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086853/image-india-indian-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEaster worship songs cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429149/easter-worship-songs-cover-templateView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseR&B music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444751/randb-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseRadha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037940/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSad hours playlist sticker, music album coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548334/sad-hours-playlist-sticker-music-album-coverView licenseRadha and Krishna flanked by two devotees. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951295/radha-and-krishna-flanked-two-devotees-chromolithographFree Image from public domain licenseAcoustic songs Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527515/acoustic-songs-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license"Krishna and the Gopis on the Bank of the Yamuna River", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086914/image-indian-art-painting-radha-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's playlist Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098970/valentines-playlist-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseRadha and Krishna flanked by two devotees. Chromolithograph. Original public domain image from Wellcome Collection.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16195676/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRadha and Krishna on a single lotus within an "Om" sign surrounded by rondels of scenes of Krishna's life. Coloured…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964145/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseKrishna Dancing with Gopis in Vrindavan, Folio from a Balagopalastuti (Praise for the Young Lord of the Cowherds)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932597/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17003571/music-album-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOffended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14332041/music-album-cover-templateView licenseKrishna and Radha in a Bower: Page From a Dispersed Gita Govindahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8209046/krishna-and-radha-bower-page-from-dispersed-gita-govindaFree Image from public domain licenseMusic album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14332360/music-album-cover-templateView licenseRadha Rejecting Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922603/radha-rejecting-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna and Radha Strolling in the Rainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923831/krishna-and-radha-strolling-the-rainFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850260/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRadha and Krishna Embracing, Leaf from a Gita Govindahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681002/radha-and-krishna-embracing-leaf-from-gita-govindaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKrishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license