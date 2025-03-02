rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kasuga Ryūjin by Tsukioka Kōgyō
Save
Edit Image
ukiyo-ejapanese printpaintingcartoonpaperbookpatternperson
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Takagi Umanosuke and the Ghost of a Woman by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Takagi Umanosuke and the Ghost of a Woman by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932064/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nue by Tsukioka Kōgyō
Nue by Tsukioka Kōgyō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931687/nue-tsukioka-kogyoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Michi no Omi no Mikoto following a crow to the enemy's lair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Michi no Omi no Mikoto following a crow to the enemy's lair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932007/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Shōgun Tarō Taira Yoshikado Disarming Two Goblins by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Shōgun Tarō Taira Yoshikado Disarming Two Goblins by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932005/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Sorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923973/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
A Memorial Portrait of Onoe Kikugorō IV by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Battle at Uji Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Battle at Uji Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923825/the-battle-uji-bridge-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView license
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Toki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924057/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Namakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Namakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Yamanba by Tsukioka Kōgyō
Yamanba by Tsukioka Kōgyō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931486/yamanba-tsukioka-kogyoFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Old Warrior Tomobayashi Rokuro Mitsuhira by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Old Warrior Tomobayashi Rokuro Mitsuhira by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923975/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Child Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Child Calms a Horse by Covering His Head with Her Jacket by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922782/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Lucky Gods and the Wonderous Money Tree that Brings Advancement, Good Fortune, and Prosperity by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Lucky Gods and the Wonderous Money Tree that Brings Advancement, Good Fortune, and Prosperity by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924095/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Ghost of Akugenta Yoshihira Attacking His Executioner Namba Jiro at Nunobiki Waterfall by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924010/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Geisha Accompanying Dancing Measles with Samisen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Geisha Accompanying Dancing Measles with Samisen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924101/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cascading Water by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Cascading Water by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924058/cascading-water-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Taira no Tadamori and the Oil Thief by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932012/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license