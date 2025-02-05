Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagekalihindu godhindu goddess kalihinduvintage architecturegodgoddesskali goddessThe Hindu Goddess Kali and God Bhairava in UnionOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 735 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1850 x 3020 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1850 x 3020 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Goddess, Kali, and the Seven Mothers in Battle (recto), Goddess Fights a Titan and Text (verso), Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018106/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Hindu Goddess Ugratara (Violent Tara)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931809/the-hindu-goddess-ugratara-violent-taraFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseDisguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseBagalamukhi Matrikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037839/bagalamukhi-matrikaFree Image from public domain licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licenseLakshi Puja Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView licenseThe Hindu God Bhairavahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018042/the-hindu-god-bhairavaFree Image from public domain licenseLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon on a stand within a torana surrounded by deities. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953091/image-cat-horse-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456021/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458512/hindu-deities-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEnshrined Manjushri with Monks and Deities, Cover of a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018092/image-background-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458526/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon on a stand within a torana surrounded by deities. Chromolithograph. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266602/image-cat-hindu-gods-horseFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon with other deities, set in a torana. Coloured lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964108/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873863/hindu-deities-blog-banner-templateView licenseRaja Surma Sen (Reigned 1781-1788) and His Attendant Nagatu Worshipping the Goddess Kalihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931812/the-heavenly-audience-shiva-and-parvatiFree Image from public domain licenseGreek line art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563194/greek-line-art-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDwarf Incarnation of Vishnu (Trivikrama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038129/dwarf-incarnation-vishnu-trivikramaFree Image from public domain licensePastel poster template, beige design, line art Greek statue drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561737/pastel-poster-template-beige-design-line-art-greek-statue-drawingView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo Demon with other deities, set in a torana. Coloured lithograph. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266933/image-hindu-gods-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947864/believe-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243894/virtual-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseDurga Being Worshipped by Two Devoteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain license