Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnagovardhanramaminiature painting krishnacoronationgovardhan paintings artfacepatternManuscript Cover with Krishna Raising Mt. Govardhan (inside) and the Coronation of Rama (outside)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 632 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3365 x 1773 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna with two worshippers, as worshipped in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Chromolithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953499/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Spitz Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266134/the-coronation-the-virgin-spitz-masterFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Dunois Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265292/the-coronation-the-virgin-dunois-masterFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseInitial B: David Playing the Harphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252101/initial-david-playing-the-harpFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Bedford Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265234/the-coronation-the-virgin-bedford-masterFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Master of Jacques of Luxembourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250720/the-coronation-the-virgin-master-jacques-luxembourgFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602110/hinduism-instagram-post-templateView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMandala patterned Instagram post template, editable colorful Indian designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563846/mandala-patterned-instagram-post-template-editable-colorful-indian-designView licenseThe Virgin and Child with the Archangels Michael and Gabrielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263095/the-virgin-and-child-with-the-archangels-michael-and-gabrielFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Pietàhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265241/the-pietaFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Veronica by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265471/saint-veronica-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Master of Evert Zoudenbalchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265119/the-coronation-the-virgin-master-evert-zoudenbalchFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Diwali Instagram post template, editable colorful mandala designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563808/happy-diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-colorful-mandala-designView licenseThe Baptism of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265395/the-baptism-christFree Image from public domain licenseHindu new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseDurga slaying the Buffalo demon surrounded by deities on a stand within a torana. Coloured transfer lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964295/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Crucifixion by Master of Guillebert de Metshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250576/the-crucifixion-master-guillebert-metsFree Image from public domain licenseBallerina blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415547/ballerina-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSaint Hedwig Offering Hospitality; Saint Hedwig Presenting Her Daughter Gertrude to the Convent of Trebnitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597680/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Matthew by Mesrop of Khizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265095/saint-matthew-mesrop-khizanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin, from a Book of Hours by Willem Vrelanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8978119/the-coronation-the-virgin-from-book-hours-willem-vrelantFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ascensionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265097/the-ascensionFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAncient religious manuscript illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252180/pentecostFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe Coronation of the Virgin by Master of Wauquelin s Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252749/the-coronation-the-virgin-master-wauquelin-alexanderFree Image from public domain license