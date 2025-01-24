rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Book of Buddhist Litanies and Images
Save
Edit Image
old paper texturebookscreaturepaper texturevintage snakesnakeancient paper texturebuddhist art illustrations
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Goddess
A Goddess
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932512/goddessFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lion Fighting a Dragon
Lion Fighting a Dragon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038031/lion-fighting-dragonFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) Manuscript
Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931929/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Winged Feline and Bull (recto), Two Winged Angels (verso), Folio from an Ajaib al-Makhluqat wa-Gharaib al-Mawjudat (Wonders…
Winged Feline and Bull (recto), Two Winged Angels (verso), Folio from an Ajaib al-Makhluqat wa-Gharaib al-Mawjudat (Wonders…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923445/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template
Ancient architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667639/ancient-architecture-poster-templateView license
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687530/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Animal statue Facebook post template, editable design
Animal statue Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475033/animal-statue-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Buddhist Votive Tablet
Buddhist Votive Tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294195/buddhist-votive-tabletFree Image from public domain license
Peace within Instagram post template
Peace within Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716237/peace-within-instagram-post-templateView license
Ladies on a Terrace Watching a Pigeon
Ladies on a Terrace Watching a Pigeon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933125/ladies-terrace-watching-pigeonFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Buddha statue Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599956/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView license
Yellow Yami (?) with Spear, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
Yellow Yami (?) with Spear, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Facebook story template, editable design
Buddhist center Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687528/buddhist-center-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Monks in a Temple Holding the Third Buddhist Council
Monks in a Temple Holding the Third Buddhist Council
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800937/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498252/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Parrot-Headed Dancing Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
Parrot-Headed Dancing Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931806/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day poster template
Vesak day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813366/vesak-day-poster-templateView license
Book of Buddhist Images
Book of Buddhist Images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931686/book-buddhist-imagesFree Image from public domain license
Animal newspaper collage design element set, editable design
Animal newspaper collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239393/animal-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Draupadi's Meeting with Queen Sudeshna, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
Draupadi's Meeting with Queen Sudeshna, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038140/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948296/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taming of the Elephant Chanchal
Taming of the Elephant Chanchal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922888/taming-the-elephant-chanchalFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Prince Hunting Tiger
Prince Hunting Tiger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038117/prince-hunting-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day poster template
Buddhist Holy Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463348/buddhist-holy-day-poster-templateView license
Calligraphic Page with Purple Borders
Calligraphic Page with Purple Borders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038032/calligraphic-page-with-purple-bordersFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day Instagram story template
Vesak day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813370/vesak-day-instagram-story-templateView license
The Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)
The Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic autumn camp background, brown design
Aesthetic autumn camp background, brown design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558488/aesthetic-autumn-camp-background-brown-designView license
The Buddhist Goddesses Tara and Chunda
The Buddhist Goddesses Tara and Chunda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800200/the-buddhist-goddesses-tara-and-chundaFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day Instagram post template
Vesak day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716228/vesak-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Buddhist Votive Tablet with Vighnantaka
Buddhist Votive Tablet with Vighnantaka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294296/buddhist-votive-tablet-with-vighnantakaFree Image from public domain license