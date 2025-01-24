Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageold paper texturebookscreaturepaper texturevintage snakesnakeancient paper texturebuddhist art illustrationsBook of Buddhist Litanies and ImagesOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 961 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2976 x 2384 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Goddesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932512/goddessFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLion Fighting a Dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038031/lion-fighting-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseBhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931929/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinged Feline and Bull (recto), Two Winged Angels (verso), Folio from an Ajaib al-Makhluqat wa-Gharaib al-Mawjudat (Wonders…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923445/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667639/ancient-architecture-poster-templateView licenseA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687530/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal statue Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475033/animal-statue-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBuddhist Votive Tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294195/buddhist-votive-tabletFree Image from public domain licensePeace within Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716237/peace-within-instagram-post-templateView licenseLadies on a Terrace Watching a Pigeonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933125/ladies-terrace-watching-pigeonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599956/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseYellow Yami (?) with Spear, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687528/buddhist-center-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseMonks in a Temple Holding the Third Buddhist Councilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800937/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498252/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseParrot-Headed Dancing Dakini, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931806/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813366/vesak-day-poster-templateView licenseBook of Buddhist Imageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931686/book-buddhist-imagesFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239393/animal-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDraupadi's Meeting with Queen Sudeshna, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038140/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948296/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTaming of the Elephant Chanchalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922888/taming-the-elephant-chanchalFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView licensePrince Hunting Tigerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038117/prince-hunting-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463348/buddhist-holy-day-poster-templateView licenseCalligraphic Page with Purple Bordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038032/calligraphic-page-with-purple-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseIndependent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813370/vesak-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Goddess and a Worshipper, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037998/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic autumn camp background, brown designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558488/aesthetic-autumn-camp-background-brown-designView licenseThe Buddhist Goddesses Tara and Chundahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800200/the-buddhist-goddesses-tara-and-chundaFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716228/vesak-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddhist Votive Tablet with Vighnantakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294296/buddhist-votive-tablet-with-vighnantakaFree Image from public domain license