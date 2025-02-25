Edit ImageCrop37SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage landscape paintinglakethomas doughtylandscapevintage paintingsmountain lakepublic domain oil paintinglandscape paintingWhite Mountains, New Hampshire by Thomas DoughtyOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 861 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5444 x 3906 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5444 x 3906 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseOn the Hudsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8046317/the-hudsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA River Glimpsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032314/river-glimpseFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022531/spring-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseDragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664122/dragon-and-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRiver Scene (from McGuire Scrapbook)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032310/river-scene-from-mcguire-scrapbookFree Image from public domain licenseSleeping dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672588/sleeping-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAlong the Maine Coast by Alfred Thompson Bricherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931605/along-the-maine-coast-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAutumn Morning on the Potomac by William Louis Sonntaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931760/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseEmerald Bay, Lake Tahoe by Thomas Hillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933072/emerald-bay-lake-tahoe-thomas-hillFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of Mt. Rainier by Grafton Tyler Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931606/view-mt-rainier-grafton-tyler-brownFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271274/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseView of Mt. Rainier by Grafton Tyler Brown. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404302/view-mt-rainier-grafton-tyler-brown-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062428/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiver between rockshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800519/river-between-rocksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062466/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape in moonlighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800798/landscape-moonlightFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271255/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePioneer's Home, Eagle Cliff, White Mountains by Jasper Francis Cropseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931572/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271298/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseRiver View with Hunters and Dogs, Thomas Doughtyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849936/river-view-with-hunters-and-dogsFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271371/sailing-lessons-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Wetterhorn, Switzerland by Théodore Caruelle d Alignyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932745/image-cloud-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271266/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYosemite Valley by William Keith. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126306/image-background-horse-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseA Home in the Wilderness by Sanford Robinson Giffordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690894/home-the-wilderness-sanford-robinson-giffordFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731906/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseHot Springs of the Yellowstone by Thomas Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932653/hot-springs-the-yellowstone-thomas-moranFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseHot Springs of the Yellowstone by Thomas Moran. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126315/image-scenery-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of a Lake by Thomas Doughtyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9685050/view-lake-thomas-doughtyFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Rope Bridge at Serinagurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9091340/the-rope-bridge-serinagurFree Image from public domain license