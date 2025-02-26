rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Quilt, 'Lattice Basket'
Save
Edit Image
embroideredpublic domain tapestryphoto studioframed needleworkvintage textiles embroideredquilted tablecloth patternsvintage illustrationpublic domain embroidered doily
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quilt, 'Rising Sun'
Quilt, 'Rising Sun'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037690/quilt-rising-sunFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254307/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Stoplap van veelkleurige zijde op katoen. (1875) by Johanna Hendrika Scholtz
Stoplap van veelkleurige zijde op katoen. (1875) by Johanna Hendrika Scholtz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733877/stoplap-van-veelkleurige-zijde-katoen-1875-johanna-hendrika-scholtzFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Child's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'
Child's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931873/childs-quilt-zigzag-streak-lightningFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254575/png-background-beige-bloomView license
Een bedsprei van sits, met boommotief op wit fond (c. 1700 - c. 1725) by anonymous
Een bedsprei van sits, met boommotief op wit fond (c. 1700 - c. 1725) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749368/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254597/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Sampler
Sampler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002850/samplerFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254579/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Sprei van oosterse textiel met borduurwerk (c. 1875 - c. 1890) by anonymous
Sprei van oosterse textiel met borduurwerk (c. 1875 - c. 1890) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13745916/sprei-van-oosterse-textiel-met-borduurwerk-c-1875-1890-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254595/png-background-beige-bloomView license
Vintage embroidered sampler art
Vintage embroidered sampler art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003252/samplerFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254463/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Child's Quilt, 'Square within a Square'
Child's Quilt, 'Square within a Square'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037677/childs-quilt-square-within-squareFree Image from public domain license
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
Editable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView license
Quilt, 'Double Irish Chain'
Quilt, 'Double Irish Chain'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037964/quilt-double-irish-chainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral pattern, green background
Vintage floral pattern, green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190698/vintage-floral-pattern-green-backgroundView license
Sjaal van beige crêpe de Chine, geborduurd met roodroze bloemen en rondom afgezet met lange franjes (c. 1920) by anonymous
Sjaal van beige crêpe de Chine, geborduurd met roodroze bloemen en rondom afgezet met lange franjes (c. 1920) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746188/photo-image-background-rose-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japan Facebook post template
Visit Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Bedcover ("Flying Geese" Quilt)
Bedcover ("Flying Geese" Quilt)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001786/bedcover-flying-geese-quiltFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932903/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy workshop poster template, editable text and design
Art therapy workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161826/art-therapy-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cover
Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006124/coverFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral iPhone wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral iPhone wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254596/png-android-wallpaper-background-beautifulView license
Pillow Sham
Pillow Sham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006891/pillow-shamFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral iPhone wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral iPhone wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254577/png-android-wallpaper-background-beautifulView license
Quilt, 'Peony' by Mary Wallace
Quilt, 'Peony' by Mary Wallace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932536/quilt-peony-mary-wallaceFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418218/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Bedcover
Bedcover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004896/bedcoverFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Vintage embroidered textile art
Vintage embroidered textile art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005363/samplerFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView license
Bed Cover (c. 1700 - c. 1720) by anonymous
Bed Cover (c. 1700 - c. 1720) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13747230/bed-cover-c-1700-1720-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt by Amanda Rand King
Quilt by Amanda Rand King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038403/quilt-amanda-rand-kingFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254462/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView license
Pillow Cover
Pillow Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026516/pillow-coverFree Image from public domain license