Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageheraldictapestries artvintage illustrationmural artvintagepainted stained glasscc0stained glassHeraldic Panel: Arms of Schumacher and PetermannOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2517 x 3301 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Balthasar and Sagesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037961/heraldic-panel-arms-balthasar-and-sagesserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327814/vintage-womens-fashion-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of the Abbey of St. Blasienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933073/heraldic-panel-arms-the-abbey-st-blasienFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623447/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint cordula and saint ursula, resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676771/saint-cordula-and-saint-ursula-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482334/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Ritter and the Judgment of Solomonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Flechenstein and Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931871/heraldic-panel-arms-flechenstein-and-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Women at the Tombhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252575/the-women-the-tombFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632753/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Lucernehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931642/heraldic-panel-arms-lucerneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12631813/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Sts. Nicholas and Paul by Luca di Tommèhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932716/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseThe Entombment of Christ. Colour lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964510/the-entombment-christ-colour-lithographFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseA man in bed praying to the Virgin and Child and two Franciscan saints. Oil painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965639/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe fountain of life. Oil painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955040/the-fountain-life-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAugustine Sacrificing to an Idol of the Manichaeans (?) (c. 1480) by Aert van den Bossche and Meester van de Legende van de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731747/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481132/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931195/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseThe Deposition by Master of the Lee Hourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252080/the-deposition-master-the-lee-hoursFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Annunciationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251169/the-annunciationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSaint Cosmas and Saint Damian. Oil paintings.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964419/saint-cosmas-and-saint-damian-oil-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12626037/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseA man kneels before two standing man, one of them holding a snake; other people and a sacrificed cow are nearby. Gouache…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954960/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTegeltableau met een voorstelling van de Visitatie (1504) by Francisco Niculosohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13752582/tegeltableau-met-een-voorstelling-van-visitatie-1504-francisco-niculosoFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView licenseSaint Simeon Stylites the younger. Tempera painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952919/saint-simeon-stylites-the-younger-tempera-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSaint Hedwig and the New Convent; Nuns from Bamberg Settling at the New Conventhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14246391/saint-hedwig-and-the-new-convent-nuns-from-bamberg-settling-the-new-conventFree Image from public domain license