rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Curtain or Hanging (Suzani)
Save
Edit Image
carpettapestryrugtextilesuzanivintage tapestrypattern carpetart history
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet
Coverlet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038789/coverletFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Berlin Wool Work Sampler
Berlin Wool Work Sampler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800535/berlin-wool-work-samplerFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Carpet. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Carpet. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16131150/image-background-pattern-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Carpet
Carpet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931645/carpetFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Textile Hanging (Palampore)
Textile Hanging (Palampore)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038697/textile-hanging-palamporeFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Rank Badge (Hyungbae) of the Upper Military Rank with Two Tigers
Rank Badge (Hyungbae) of the Upper Military Rank with Two Tigers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931707/image-cat-tigers-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Chasuble
Chasuble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306745/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Crewel Work Curtain
Crewel Work Curtain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006995/crewel-work-curtainFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Woman's Wrapped Garment (Sari)
Woman's Wrapped Garment (Sari)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313729/womans-wrapped-garment-sariFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Palampore
Palampore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922884/palamporeFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
A Boar Hunt
A Boar Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038569/boar-huntFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Chair Seat
Chair Seat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005380/chair-seatFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Cover
Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035441/coverFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Ceremonial Textile (Palepai)
Ceremonial Textile (Palepai)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038765/ceremonial-textile-palepaiFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Rug
Rug
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006517/rugFree Image from public domain license
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView license
Woman's Shawl
Woman's Shawl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932893/womans-shawlFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Intricate floral vintage textile design
Intricate floral vintage textile design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001308/borderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Sampler (copy)
Sampler (copy)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025769/sampler-copyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Fragment
Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005989/fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Living room mat mockup, editable interior design
Living room mat mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686256/living-room-mat-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Sampler
Sampler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002561/samplerFree Image from public domain license