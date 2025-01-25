Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imagecarpettapestryrugtextilesuzanivintage tapestrypattern carpetart historyCurtain or Hanging (Suzani)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1001 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 2998 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2500 x 2998 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038789/coverletFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseBerlin Wool Work Samplerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800535/berlin-wool-work-samplerFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCarpet. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16131150/image-background-pattern-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCarpethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931645/carpetFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseTextile Hanging (Palampore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038697/textile-hanging-palamporeFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseRank Badge (Hyungbae) of the Upper Military Rank with Two Tigershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931707/image-cat-tigers-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseChasublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306745/chasubleFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCrewel Work Curtainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006995/crewel-work-curtainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseWoman's Wrapped Garment (Sari)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313729/womans-wrapped-garment-sariFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView licensePalamporehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922884/palamporeFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseA Boar Hunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038569/boar-huntFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseChair Seathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005380/chair-seatFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseCoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9035441/coverFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseCeremonial Textile (Palepai)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038765/ceremonial-textile-palepaiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseRughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006517/rugFree Image from public domain licenseCarpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView licenseWoman's Shawlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932893/womans-shawlFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIntricate floral vintage textile designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001308/borderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseSampler (copy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025769/sampler-copyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005989/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room mat mockup, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686256/living-room-mat-mockup-editable-interior-designView licenseSamplerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002561/samplerFree Image from public domain license