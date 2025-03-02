rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Carrying a New Year Decoration by Utagawa Yoshikazu
Save
Edit Image
cartoonfacepatternpersonartjapanese artvintageillustration
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Minamoto no Shigeyuki; Koshimoto Okiku by Utagawa Hiroshige
Minamoto no Shigeyuki; Koshimoto Okiku by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931459/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arashi Rikan II in a Samurai Role by Shōraku
Arashi Rikan II in a Samurai Role by Shōraku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932013/arashi-rikan-samurai-role-shorakuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshige
Wada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931250/wada-yoshimoris-feast-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Shume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Shume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Court Lady and Attendant Present New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
Court Lady and Attendant Present New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234383/court-lady-and-attendant-present-new-year-wine-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Moon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
Moon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932195/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oiran in Summer Kimono by Chōbunsai Eishi
Oiran in Summer Kimono by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932307/oiran-summer-kimono-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanazono of Nakaori-ya
Hanazono of Nakaori-ya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491900/hanazono-nakaori-yaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
New Year in Yoshiwara (Yoshiwara seiyo), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo…
New Year in Yoshiwara (Yoshiwara seiyo), section of a sheet from the series "Cutout Pictures of Famous Places in Edo (Edo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955234/image-cartoon-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931202/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon VIII 1699–1762 as a Woman with Parasol
The Actor Ichimura Uzaemon VIII 1699–1762 as a Woman with Parasol
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491797/the-actor-ichimura-uzaemon-viii-1699-1762-woman-with-parasolFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Chiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Chiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932041/chiryu-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Women Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Women Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932132/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Imamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Imamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931550/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView license
Woman from Daimyo Household with Attendants by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
Woman from Daimyo Household with Attendants by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234724/woman-from-daimyo-household-with-attendants-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
Women's Activities of the Tokugawa Era: Creating Bonkei Tray Landscapes by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931580/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Image of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Image of a Japanese Woman (Fujo Yamato sugata) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license