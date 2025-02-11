Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageexpressionistbarlachcherubberlinernst barlachpublic domain moonernst heinrich barlachTo the moon 4 by Ernst Barlach and Paul Cassirer VerlagOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5990 x 4847 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632559/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWill-O'-the-Wisp by Ernst Barlach and Paul Cassirer Verlaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9427328/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWitches' Ride by Ernst Barlach, Paul Cassirer Verlag and Pan Pressehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038436/image-face-paper-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799076/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLilith, Adam's first wife by Ernst Barlach, Paul Cassirer Verlag and Pan Pressehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs dreamy moon collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632574/vintage-cherubs-dreamy-moon-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBad conscience 3 by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037894/bad-conscience-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs dreamy moon illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799048/png-adult-angel-animal-wingView licenseSpectre in the fog by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037882/spectre-the-fog-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseCherubs dreamy moon iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632573/cherubs-dreamy-moon-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDreaming youth by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037932/dreaming-youth-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseCherubs dreamy moon iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799070/cherubs-dreamy-moon-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe murderess by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037698/the-murderess-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492432/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseThe lantern by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037878/the-lantern-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492504/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseHumility by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038159/humility-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347784/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTitle Page (probably 1920) by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058491/title-page-probably-1920-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332426/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDeparture and defense by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037885/departure-and-defense-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492507/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseFrom a Modern Dance of Death (Aus einem neuzeitlichen Totentanz) by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038679/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492611/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseTroubled departure by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037879/troubled-departure-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347086/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe invisible 2 by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037684/the-invisible-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492617/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseTo whom time is an eternity by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931981/whom-time-eternity-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492847/editable-vintage-collage-design-element-setView licenseThe crier by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037934/the-crier-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080409/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe sighing stone by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037875/the-sighing-stone-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flying cupids, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347262/aesthetic-flying-cupids-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWayfaring puppeteers by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038317/wayfaring-puppeteers-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe burden by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038346/the-burden-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072739/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesperate puppeteer by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038271/desperate-puppeteer-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain license