Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagelinocutwilhelm morgnerabstractpublic domainmorgnergerman expressionismcircleline artAbstract composition by Wilhelm MorgnerOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1002 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2806 x 2342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050726/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of a bearded man by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923639/head-bearded-man-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517604/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseLarge bridge near Soest by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931889/large-bridge-near-soest-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseThe flower market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615512/the-flower-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFruit harvest by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037900/fruit-harvest-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseThe flower market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615482/the-flower-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSelf-portrait by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309838/self-portrait-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan with spade and cart by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309845/man-with-spade-and-cart-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseRunning challenge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571582/running-challenge-instagram-post-templateView licenseSelf-portrait with tall hat by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309856/self-portrait-with-tall-hat-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrickyard worker by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037685/brickyard-worker-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseWall art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050707/wall-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseBearded man by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038254/bearded-man-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUntitled by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038306/untitled-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418086/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseLandscape with radiant sun by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038666/landscape-with-radiant-sun-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418088/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseUntitled by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318340/untitled-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417995/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseUntitled by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318361/untitled-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417989/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe rat-trap merchant by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038359/the-rat-trap-merchant-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable distorted human design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598985/editable-distorted-human-design-element-setView licenseUntitled by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318337/untitled-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoodworkers eating by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318280/woodworkers-eating-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357341/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodworkers eating by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931892/woodworkers-eating-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357300/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodworker's family by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318329/woodworkers-family-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseField with woman by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318315/field-with-woman-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal running day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568609/global-running-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePatroklidom by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9309836/patroklidom-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable distorted human design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598960/editable-distorted-human-design-element-setView licenseUntitled by Wilhelm Morgnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038335/untitled-wilhelm-morgnerFree Image from public domain license