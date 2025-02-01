Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawajapanese manjapanese illustrations public domain loversjapanese printukiyo-ecartoonfacepatternLovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 785 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1954 x 2987 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1954 x 2987 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseŌtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNiwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922526/tsukasa-ogiya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDrying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931718/drying-and-stretching-cloth-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licensePicture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932767/picture-the-middle-class-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseNiwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931253/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseErotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186111/erotic-print-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGifts from the Ebb Tide (The Shell Book) (Shiohi no tsuto) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235135/gifts-from-the-ebb-tide-the-shell-book-shiohi-tsuto-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638597/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Oiran Hinazuru of Chojiya Standing upon a Pile of Futon by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328499/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePreparing Raw Fish by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923438/preparing-raw-fish-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseShinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638579/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseParting of Lovers: Courtesan and Her Lover by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328481/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseDouble page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638572/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638563/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseErotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140119/erotic-print-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseErotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140084/erotic-print-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseErotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140104/erotic-print-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license