rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mandala of the Bodhisattva Shadakshari Lokeshvara
Save
Edit Image
mandalacircleprayer rugmandala artgold patternswatercolor pattern mandalagold mandalamandala church
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Canon Table Page by Mesrop of Khizan
Canon Table Page by Mesrop of Khizan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14257974/canon-table-page-mesrop-khizanFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Altar Table with Mandala of Amitayus, the Buddha of Infinite Life
Altar Table with Mandala of Amitayus, the Buddha of Infinite Life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954497/altar-table-with-mandala-amitayus-the-buddha-infinite-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695707/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView license
Canon Table Page
Canon Table Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258644/canon-table-pageFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Canon Table Page
Canon Table Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259929/canon-table-pageFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
Gold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView license
Manjushri (top), Folio from a Paramartha Namasangiti (Absolute Truth of the Singing Together of the Name)
Manjushri (top), Folio from a Paramartha Namasangiti (Absolute Truth of the Singing Together of the Name)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism poster template
Buddhism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView license
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, brown textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695876/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-brown-textured-background-editable-designView license
The Bodhisattva Manjushri
The Bodhisattva Manjushri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312923/the-bodhisattva-manjushriFree Image from public domain license
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
Gold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696012/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-red-textured-background-editable-designView license
Raga Bhairaon, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
Raga Bhairaon, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011314/raga-bhairaon-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
A cross-section of an anatomy theatre. Watercolour by Charles Harding, 1762.
A cross-section of an anatomy theatre. Watercolour by Charles Harding, 1762.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962311/cross-section-anatomy-theatre-watercolour-charles-harding-1762Free Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Canon Table Page
Canon Table Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258748/canon-table-pageFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template
Praying Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460146/praying-instagram-post-templateView license
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038484/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517018/online-eid-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
The Hindu God Vishnu
The Hindu God Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306903/the-hindu-god-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
Muslim prayers Instagram post template
Muslim prayers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536611/muslim-prayers-instagram-post-templateView license
Canon Table Page
Canon Table Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260228/canon-table-pageFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service Instagram post template
Church worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162976/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
The Annunciation
The Annunciation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250572/the-annunciationFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045827/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shiva and Parvati Enthroned
Shiva and Parvati Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037927/shiva-and-parvati-enthronedFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931422/worship-poster-templateView license
Raga Dipak, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
Raga Dipak, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020609/raga-dipak-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain license
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Gold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Worship of Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) (recto), Shrine on Mount Shatrunjaya (verso), Folio from a Jain Manuscript
Worship of Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) (recto), Shrine on Mount Shatrunjaya (verso), Folio from a Jain Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038036/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license