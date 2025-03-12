Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejohn trumbullpublic domain portrait paintingpainting loveoil painting lovefacepersonartmanHoly Family by John TrumbullOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1024 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2524 x 2958 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704968/van-gogh-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseMrs. John Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8075438/mrs-john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThomas Mifflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104493/thomas-mifflinFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washington and William Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822852/george-washington-and-william-leeFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Murrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8075420/john-murrayFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washington before the Battle of Trenton by John Trumbullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182851/image-1776-horse-paintings-public-domain-john-trumbullFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander Hamiltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8075302/alexander-hamiltonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, blue editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786902/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-blue-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGiuseppe Ceracchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103745/giuseppe-ceracchiFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786848/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-dark-orange-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThomas Jeffersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104010/thomas-jeffersonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828547/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032509/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseUnleash the artist inside blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704890/unleash-the-artist-inside-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Sortie Made by the Garrison of Gibraltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820174/the-sortie-made-the-garrison-gibraltarFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvent handkerchiefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8096795/event-handkerchiefFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8032503/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Poet John Trumbull (1750–1831)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8057151/the-poet-john-trumbull-1750-1831Free Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseJohn Gloverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085266/john-gloverFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHugh Mercer, Jr. (Study for "The Death of General Mercer at the Battle of Princeton, Janury 3, 1777")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101951/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623239/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHugh Williamson, M.D., L.L.D. (1735–1819)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055516/hugh-williamson-md-lld-1735-1819Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7964085/the-declaration-independence-july-1776Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle of Bunker Hill (June 17, 1775)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101317/battle-bunker-hill-june-17-1775Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054287/the-declaration-independence-july-1776Free Image from public domain licenseWorship Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJohn Trumbullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037939/john-trumbullFree Image from public domain license