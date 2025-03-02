Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainself-portraitbeardpaintingman portrait paintingflorence italy painting public domainfacepersonThe Head of an Apostle by Benedetto LutiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 976 x 1204 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205838/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePius V and the Ambassador of the King of Polandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8167250/pius-and-the-ambassador-the-king-polandFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseThe Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8162465/the-holy-family-with-saint-elizabeth-and-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Benedict on a Bed of Thornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328346/saint-benedict-bed-thornsFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727029/new-fashion-collection-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseChrist and the Woman of Samaria by Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614076/christ-and-the-woman-samaria-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728793/creative-coping-blog-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensestanding male nude with muscular build; torso bent slightly downward toward PL; PR arm upraised; PL arm down, holding object…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653951/image-paper-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727179/creative-coping-blog-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseHead of an Apostle Reading (1712) by Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796375/head-apostle-reading-1712-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728648/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Last Communion of St. Mary Magdalen, after Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137307/the-last-communion-st-mary-magdalen-after-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727022/creative-coping-blog-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of Young Man, in Profile to Right by Style of Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999429/head-young-man-profile-right-style-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727028/creative-coping-blog-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseStudy of a Girl in Red by Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087572/study-girl-red-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727030/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseHoly-water stoup with relief of Mary of Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197967/holy-water-stoup-with-relief-mary-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831738/new-fashion-collection-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeated Nude Male Figure (recto); Seated Figure (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205701/seated-nude-male-figure-recto-seated-figure-versoFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831739/png-1800s-abstractView licenseA young girl bends forward towards the r. side, and looks over her r. shoulder, so that the profile comes into view.The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727026/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseStudy of a Boy in a Blue Jacket by Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612770/study-boy-blue-jacket-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies shop advertisement Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727020/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePortret van Benedetto Luti (1789) by Carlo Lasinio and Benedetto Lutihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777806/portret-van-benedetto-luti-1789-carlo-lasinio-and-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain licenseNew fashion collection blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831737/new-fashion-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of an apostle. Drawing, c. 1791, after Raphael.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009186/head-apostle-drawing-1791-after-raphaelFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760836/png-acrylic-paint-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen, fainting or dying, supported by an angel. Photograph after B. Luti.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021996/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePerfume advertisement Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831745/perfume-advertisement-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseBorstbeeld van een man (1625 - 1674) by Jan Lievens and Frans van den Wijngaerdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13775661/image-paper-frame-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative coping blog Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701953/creative-coping-blog-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseHoofd van man met baard, de ogen zien opzij naar boven (1705 - 1754) by Jacob de Wit, Hendrick Goltzius and Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13787172/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePerfume advertisement Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701951/perfume-advertisement-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licensePortrait of Charles Henri Joseph Leicker, Painter (1853) by Nicolaas Pienemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741922/portrait-charles-henri-joseph-leicker-painter-1853-nicolaas-pienemanFree Image from public domain license