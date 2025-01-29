Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepriestcherry treecardpaintingcartoontreepersonartThe Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1061 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2032 x 2298 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536763/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931614/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931327/the-cherry-tree-yang-guifei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTomoe Gozen and Fan Kuai by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931613/tomoe-gozen-and-fan-kuai-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460576/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licensePrince Genji and Tō no Chūjō Performing the Dance of the Blue Wave, from the Tale of Genji by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931609/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460423/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate woman in pink regalia, editable education remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555367/graduate-woman-pink-regalia-editable-education-remixView licensePictures of Girl Meditating and Plum Tree through Window by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932253/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseKokyū by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931597/kokyu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseCarp Swimming up a Waterfall by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931581/carp-swimming-waterfall-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591454/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licenseThe Dancer Giō by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931891/the-dancer-gio-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a priest Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427852/become-priest-instagram-story-templateView licenseProsperity: Ding Gu Dreaming of a Pine Tree by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931506/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597417/cherry-blossom-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTaizhenwang Furen Playing One-String Chin, Encircled by Dragon by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931470/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717768/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseNew Year's Eve Foxfires at the Changing Tree, Oji by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923712/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan social media post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597416/travel-japan-social-media-post-template-editable-textView licenseCamellia by Yabu Chōsuihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932063/camellia-yabu-chosuiFree Image from public domain licenseSummer pool party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569842/summer-pool-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDaoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePraying Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427805/praying-instagram-story-templateView licenseRepresenting the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink flower branch, vintage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173433/pink-flower-branch-vintage-background-editable-designView licenseLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591468/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView licenseThe Dancer Hotoke Gozen by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931271/the-dancer-hotoke-gozen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink flower branch, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176275/pink-flower-branch-brown-background-editable-designView licensePaulownia Plantation at Akasaka by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931962/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854562/get-well-soon-instagram-story-templateView licenseSymbols of Longevity: Jo and Uba by Nagayama Kōchokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932111/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license