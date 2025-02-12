rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chūshingura: The Treasury of Loyal Retainers, a Primer by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
japanese artworkjapanesefacebookpatternpersonartjapanese art
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932438/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act Four: Enya Hangan's Castle from the play Chushingura (Treasury of the Forty-seven Loyal Retainers) by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Act Four: Enya Hangan's Castle from the play Chushingura (Treasury of the Forty-seven Loyal Retainers) by Katsukawa Shun'ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039681/image-cartoon-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Act III from the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, "A Kana Primer for the Treasury of Loyal Retainers" by Katsushika Hokusai
Act III from the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, "A Kana Primer for the Treasury of Loyal Retainers" by Katsushika Hokusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922725/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Scene at the Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine, from Act One of Chushingura (Treasury of the Forty-seven Loyal Retainers), from the…
Scene at the Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine, from Act One of Chushingura (Treasury of the Forty-seven Loyal Retainers), from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020764/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act Nine: Yuranosuke's House in Yamashina from the play Chushingura (Treasury of Loyal Retainers) by Katsukawa Shunsho
Act Nine: Yuranosuke's House in Yamashina from the play Chushingura (Treasury of Loyal Retainers) by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019867/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Seventh Month, from the series The Twelve Months by Two Artists (Ryoga juni ko) by Utagawa Toyohiro
The Seventh Month, from the series The Twelve Months by Two Artists (Ryoga juni ko) by Utagawa Toyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950230/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisada
Actors Bandō Sajūrō I as Mumata Junsai, Bandō Takesaburō I as Oguri Sōtan by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Masaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Masaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Act 7 (Shichidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Act 7 (Shichidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948006/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kusunoki Masashige Reading to His Troops at the Temple Shitennōji by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kusunoki Masashige Reading to His Troops at the Temple Shitennōji by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
A Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
A Messenger from Korea in Audience with Tokugawa Ienobu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Miyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Miyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731893/idol-interview-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Act 2 (Nidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Act 2 (Nidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019896/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Bon Festival in the Sixth Month, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni setsu)" by Isoda Koryusai
The Bon Festival in the Sixth Month, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni setsu)" by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039195/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kewaizaka no Shosho cutting her hair to become a nun, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga…
Kewaizaka no Shosho cutting her hair to become a nun, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952622/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Music magazine book cover template, editable design
Music magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730874/music-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Act XI (Dai jūichidanme): Actors Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Ōboshi Yuranosuke and Bandō Kamezō I as Kō no Moronao, from the…
Act XI (Dai jūichidanme): Actors Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Ōboshi Yuranosuke and Bandō Kamezō I as Kō no Moronao, from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988608/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Kusatsu: Kanja Yoshitaka by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Kusatsu: Kanja Yoshitaka by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931352/kusatsu-kanja-yoshitaka-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain license
Greatest music hits book cover template, editable design
Greatest music hits book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737139/greatest-music-hits-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Ninth Month (Kikuzuki), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni tsuki)" by Isoda Koryusai
The Ninth Month (Kikuzuki), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni tsuki)" by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952259/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sushi bar poster template, editable text and design
Sushi bar poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543439/sushi-bar-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kuronushi, from the series "Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
Kuronushi, from the series "Six Immortal Poets (Rokkasen)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030754/kuronushi-from-the-series-six-immortal-poets-rokkasen-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license