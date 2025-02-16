Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetea ceremonyjapanese tea ceremonyhigh teatoyohara kunichikajapanese teavintagejapanese artworkpublic domain japanese artworkTea Ceremony by Toyohara KunichikaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1981 x 2950 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1981 x 2950 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCeremonial grade matcha poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968396/ceremonial-grade-matcha-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Shikan IV as Samisen Komakichi by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931208/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968365/ceremonial-grade-matcha-facebook-story-templateView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968420/ceremonial-grade-matcha-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660890/japanese-garden-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseNakamura Sōjūrō I as Sano Genzaemon by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951086/nakamura-sojuro-sano-genzaemon-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660827/ceremonial-grade-matcha-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseOnoe Baikō as the Younger Sister Benizara and Seki Sanjūrō as the Mother Kataomoi in the play Ichiban Norime Iki no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931210/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGathering for Tea by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931333/gathering-for-tea-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830808/ceremonial-grade-matcha-instagram-post-templateView licenseKatō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933040/kato-kiyomasa-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688011/ceremonial-grade-matcha-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Blossoms on the Jewel River Embankment by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819160/ceremonial-grade-matcha-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeauty by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932727/beauty-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseCup of happiness blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688144/cup-happiness-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931250/wada-yoshimoris-feast-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614715/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseComposing Poetry: Noblewoman of the An'ei Era [1772-81] by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931201/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614704/ceremonial-grade-matcha-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIchikawa Udanji as the Spirit of Sogo's Wife Carrying Off Yamazumi Goheita Played by Ichimura Kagorō by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932072/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602586/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965018/japanese-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Nihonbashi Tori-itchome (Nihonbashi Tori-itchome ryakuzu), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949539/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100042/japanese-teahouse-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseFlower Arranging by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011076/flower-arranging-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956737/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Wrestling Match (parody of Ushikawamaru and Benkei) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039405/the-wrestling-match-parody-ushikawamaru-and-benkei-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100041/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Sadanji I as Watonai by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950532/the-actor-ichikawa-sadanji-watonai-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642227/florist-and-tea-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTora Gozen, from the series "Illustrated Tale of the Soga Brothers (Soga monogatari zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950809/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308912/florist-and-tea-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCeremony Unveiling the Icon at Benzaiten, Enoshima by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922732/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license