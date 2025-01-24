Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnalord krishnamathurapuranaancientmotormathura storyminiature artKrishna and Balarama Being Driven by Akrura to Mathura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2242 x 3099 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2242 x 3099 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseKrishna and Balarama by a River: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330140/image-paper-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693468/praise-the-lord-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseEncounters in Mathura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184148/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059844/png-android-wallpaper-art-buildingsView licenseThe March Against Jarasandha, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932175/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligion Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732942/religion-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990041/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEpisodes from Krishna's Life: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199523/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Conversing, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018020/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licensePsalm quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729491/psalm-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReligious giving quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseGod quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728971/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseAkrura Drives Krishna and Balarama to Mathura (Isarda Bhagavata Purana)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691457/akrura-drives-krishna-and-balarama-mathura-isarda-bhagavata-puranaFree Image from public domain licenseChurch invitation Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8582050/church-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama within a Walled Palace: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), ndia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614068/image-krishna-radha-indian-miniatureFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in the Lord quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687097/trust-the-lord-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseThe Death of the Giant Shankachura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8202199/image-paper-hands-treesFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931654/christian-faith-instagram-story-templateView licenseProcession with Elephants and Horses, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922662/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Kills The Tornado Demon Trinavarta, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932510/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBrahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932067/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9694002/praise-the-lord-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license