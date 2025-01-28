Edit ImageCrop65SaveSaveEdit Imagelovelandscapelandscape paintingpublic domain oil paintingcamille corotwoman readingsunset paintingpoetryStormy Landscape by Louis Michel EilshemiusOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 797 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6885 x 4573 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6885 x 4573 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651397/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoetry cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875440/poetry-cafe-poster-templateView licenseLady in Blue, oil painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1874)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665287/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseLandscape with figures and animals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652109/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePermission to rest mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113823/permission-rest-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseGirl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651168/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Muse: History by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085331/the-muse-history-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's postage stamp, editable famous painting set design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062407/png-art-bazille-and-camille-bloomView licenseDiana and Actaeon (Diana Surprised in Her Bath) by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185415/diana-and-actaeon-diana-surprised-her-bathFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685679/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseA Woman Reading by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184716/woman-readingFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887572/poetry-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Palatine Hill, Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8051642/the-palatine-hill-romeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage postage stamp set, editable Claude Monet's famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070680/png-art-bazille-and-camille-bloomView licenseYoung Woman in a Pink Skirt (c. 1845–50) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784280/young-woman-pink-skirt-c-1845-50-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's painting postage stamp, famous artwork set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062653/claude-monets-painting-postage-stamp-famous-artwork-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooded Landscape with Cows in a Clearing by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. Original public domain image from Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126262/image-grass-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWellness blog Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776757/wellness-blog-facebook-cover-templateView licenseWooded Landscape with Cows in a Clearing by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933126/image-cow-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686064/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseStudy for "The Destruction of Sodom" by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184729/study-for-the-destruction-sodomFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763159/van-gogh-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBoatman among the Reedshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993922/boatman-among-the-reedsFree Image from public domain licenseCrafting video Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051032/crafting-video-instagram-post-templateView licenseHonfleur: Calvary by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085385/honfleur-calvary-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseSummer love quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001530/summer-love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHagar in the Wilderness by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184686/hagar-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain licenseReading Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394964/reading-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Banks of the Seine at Conflanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986010/the-banks-the-seine-conflansFree Image from public domain licenseSummer love quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854234/summer-love-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseAutumn Landscape with a Flock of Turkeys by Jean-François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613292/autumn-landscape-with-flock-turkeys-jean-franandccedilois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseGift ideas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872188/gift-ideas-facebook-post-templateView licenseSèvres, The Seine at Meudon by Henri Victor Regnault and Alphonse Louis Poitevinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278058/photo-image-paper-art-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love quote editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645739/self-love-quote-editable-poster-templateView licenseView of the Institut de France from the Foot of the Pont Royal by Henri Joseph Harpignieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668959/image-plant-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife lesson Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840749/life-lesson-instagram-story-templateView licenseItalian Landscape (Paysage d'Italie) (c. 1865) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054033/italian-landscape-paysage-ditalie-c-1865-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license