Shōgun Tarō Taira Yoshikado Disarming Two Goblins by Tsukioka YoshitoshiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 874 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2097 x 2879 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915384/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseMinamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNamakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView licenseEndo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnnals of the Meiji Period: The Rebel Insurrection in the Kagoshima Disturbance by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932296/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaira no Koremori Slashing at a Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923456/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseToki Daishiro Fighting the Demon by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924057/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107317/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKiso Komawakamaru Yoshinaka Conquering the Tengu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931501/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license