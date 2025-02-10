Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesejapanese cherry blossompaintingcherry blossomcartoonplantfacepersonMarch: Viewing Cherry Blossoms by Utagawa ToyohiroOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 798 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2039 x 3066 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseModern Gallants with Morning Glories by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924139/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEnjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931720/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseWomen Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932132/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Kawarazaki Gonjūrō Surrounded by Fireflies by Utagawa Yoshitsuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932809/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460576/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseMurasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen Viewing Cherry Blossoms by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953325/women-viewing-cherry-blossoms-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseActors as Ebisu, Fukurokuju, Benkei, Fox and Hunter in the Style of Ōtsu-e by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460423/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen Viewing Cherry Blossoms by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952855/women-viewing-cherry-blossoms-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate woman in pink regalia, editable education remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555367/graduate-woman-pink-regalia-editable-education-remixView licenseThe Death of Yamamoto Doki at the Great Battle of Kawanakajima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923978/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFamous Trees in the Eastern Capital: The Cherry Tree at Naruko (Toto meiboku Naruko no sakura) by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949903/image-cartoon-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor in the Role of Wrestler Hanaregoma no Chōkichi by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932125/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseBenten Shrine in Shinobazu Pond by Katsukawa Shunchôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948783/benten-shrine-shinobazu-pond-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinamoto no Yoshitsune by Enrōsai Shigemitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932096/minamoto-yoshitsune-enrosai-shigemitsuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViewing Cherry Blossoms at Goten Hill by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019979/viewing-cherry-blossoms-goten-hill-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll, traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037630/japanese-daruma-doll-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseViewing Cherry Blossoms at Goten Hill by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954457/viewing-cherry-blossoms-goten-hill-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWomen Visiting Mimeguri Shrine by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949489/women-visiting-mimeguri-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll, traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042324/japanese-daruma-doll-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Fever of Taira no Kiyomori by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932298/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseCherry Blossoms on the Jewel River Embankment by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477389/teahouse-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMoon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932195/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō VIII as Tsukushi Gonroku, Bandō Shūka as Yakko no Koman, and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Asada Tōbei in Danjo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license