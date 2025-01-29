Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraijapanese patternsjapanese vintage samuraijapanese samuraivintagejapanese illustration samuraijapan samuraijapanese samurai paintingArashi Rikan II in a Samurai Role by ShōrakuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 833 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2275 x 3276 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2275 x 3276 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Hinaji in an Unidentified Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955851/the-actor-arashi-hinaji-unidentified-female-role-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396841/japan-culture-expo-poster-templateView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Fuwa no Bansaku by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039296/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-fuwa-bansaku-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn the Style of a Page (Kosho fu), Center Sheet of Triptych (Sanpukutsui chu) by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950704/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13228509/lucky-coupon-poster-templateView licenseActor Sanogawa Ichimatsu II as a Fashionable Young Man (Wakashu) by Ippitsusai Bunchohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039233/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Sangoro II as the Hairdresser Obana Saizaburo in the Play Koi Musume Mukashi Hachijo, Performed at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010852/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHashi Benkei, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951057/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI and a boy by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954473/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-and-boy-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseThe Actors Sawamura Sojuro III as Kusunoki Masatsura and Arashi Murajiro as Ben no Naishi, in the shosa "Sode Furu Yuki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039256/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actors Sanogawa Ichimatsu (right), Nakamura Kiyosaburo (center right), Sanogawa Senzo (center left), and Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951491/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro III as Matsuo-maru in the Play Ayatsuri Kabuki Ogi, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948838/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Watanabe no Tsuna by Torii Kiyomitsu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956899/the-actor-onoe-kikugoro-watanabe-tsuna-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778592/lucky-coupon-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Goro by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950128/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-soga-goro-okumura-masanobuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Hinaji as the maiko Uriuno in the play "Ume ya Suisen Izu no Irifune," performed at the Morita Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956935/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIkari-Kazuki, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948666/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713070/japan-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro II (formerly Utagawa Shirogoro) as Matsuomaru and Azumo Tozo I as Sakuramaru in the play "Sugawara…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946000/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713065/japan-travel-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseKimono adult robe art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768135/kimono-adult-robe-art-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseJapan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKomurasaki of the Kadotamaya with Attendants Hatsune and Shirabe by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947090/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel blog banner template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713060/japan-travel-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView licenseThe Actors Arashi Ryuzo II and Ichikawa Komazo III, from a pentaptych of eleven actors celebrating the festival of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021207/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Raizo I as Minamoto no Yoshitsune in the play "Nihon ga Hana Hogan Biiki," performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701294/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese seafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782348/japanese-seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I performing the spear dance by Torii Kiyohirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039497/the-actor-sanogawa-ichimatsu-performing-the-spear-dance-torii-kiyohiroFree Image from public domain license