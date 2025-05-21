Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageyantramahaviratapestries artcirclepublic domaingoldasianyantra vintageA Yantra of MahaviraOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1174 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2465 x 2519 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723323/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseYantra of Panchangulihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038033/yantra-panchanguliFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseMandalahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932759/mandalaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960886/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960881/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseGenealogical Paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLiberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038484/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924371/chinese-new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jatakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold luxury picture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseKunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932647/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseThe Adoration of Jina Ajitanathahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933112/the-adoration-jina-ajitanathaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551949/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseDisguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCalligraphic Panel with Moral Exhortations from 'Album of Paintings and Calligraphy'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932205/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseKrishna and Radha Strolling in the Rainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923831/krishna-and-radha-strolling-the-rainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseDurga Being Worshipped by Two Devoteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551997/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseKrishna Trying on a Turban Jewelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018017/krishna-trying-turban-jewelFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseWorship of Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) (recto), Shrine on Mount Shatrunjaya (verso), Folio from a Jain Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038036/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license