A Yantra of Mahavira
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723323/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView license
Yantra of Panchanguli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038033/yantra-panchanguliFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Mandala
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932759/mandalaFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960886/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960881/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView license
Genealogical Painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Liberation of Jina Parshvanatha, Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038484/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924371/chinese-new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790273/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Kunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932647/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
The Adoration of Jina Ajitanatha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933112/the-adoration-jina-ajitanathaFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551949/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
A Jain Monk Preaching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Calligraphic Panel with Moral Exhortations from 'Album of Paintings and Calligraphy'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932205/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Krishna and Radha Strolling in the Rain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923831/krishna-and-radha-strolling-the-rainFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551997/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Krishna Trying on a Turban Jewel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018017/krishna-trying-turban-jewelFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Worship of Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) (recto), Shrine on Mount Shatrunjaya (verso), Folio from a Jain Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038036/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license