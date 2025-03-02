rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Maharaja Ranjit Singh (reigned 1799-1837) by Jagannath
Save
Edit Image
mughalmughal paintingmughal miniature paintingsamritsarmughal miniaturemaharaja ranjit singhsikhmughal period
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
City of Lahore with Ranjit Singh in foreground, Punjab, Pakistan. Coloured transfer lithograph.
City of Lahore with Ranjit Singh in foreground, Punjab, Pakistan. Coloured transfer lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963486/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa collage remix, editable female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Mona Lisa collage remix, editable female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308758/png-collage-colorful-colourView license
Ranjit Singh, Maharaja of the Punjab, with his wife and child accompanied by his secondary wives. Gouache painting. Page 140.
Ranjit Singh, Maharaja of the Punjab, with his wife and child accompanied by his secondary wives. Gouache painting. Page 140.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956586/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker collage element remix, female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Mona Lisa sticker collage element remix, female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8111994/png-collage-colorful-colourView license
Rana Ranjit Singh on a horse with three attendants. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.
Rana Ranjit Singh on a horse with three attendants. Gouache painting by an Indian painter.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955618/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Mona Lisa collage remix background, female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Mona Lisa collage remix background, female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910107/png-background-collage-colorfulView license
Page 53: Guru Gobind Singh on horseback with his falcon and attendants. Gouache drawing.
Page 53: Guru Gobind Singh on horseback with his falcon and attendants. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960766/image-dogs-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa background, feminine health, creative wellness collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Mona Lisa background, feminine health, creative wellness collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853738/png-blue-collage-colorfulView license
Page 53: Guru Gobind Singh on horseback with his falcon and attendants. Gouache drawing.
Page 53: Guru Gobind Singh on horseback with his falcon and attendants. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952384/image-dogs-horse-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa mobile wallpaper, female hygiene collage remix, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Mona Lisa mobile wallpaper, female hygiene collage remix, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308766/png-collage-colorful-colourView license
Maharaja Shri Anand Singh-ji and His Consort by Ustad Murad
Maharaja Shri Anand Singh-ji and His Consort by Ustad Murad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723945/maharaja-shri-anand-singh-ji-and-his-consort-ustad-muradFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa feminine health, creative wellness collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Mona Lisa feminine health, creative wellness collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853733/png-blue-collage-colorfulView license
Prince Mirza Fakhruddin of Delhi (1816-1856) Attended by His Treasurer and Physician
Prince Mirza Fakhruddin of Delhi (1816-1856) Attended by His Treasurer and Physician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038662/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Period tracker Instagram post template, editable text
Period tracker Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978940/period-tracker-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber Album
Maharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038397/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Bad period cramps Instagram post template, editable text
Bad period cramps Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459368/bad-period-cramps-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Equestrian Portrait of Maharana Raj Singh II of Mewar (r. 1755–62)
Equestrian Portrait of Maharana Raj Singh II of Mewar (r. 1755–62)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723909/equestrian-portrait-maharana-raj-singh-mewar-r-1755-62Free Image from public domain license
Period tracker Instagram post template, editable text
Period tracker Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818418/period-tracker-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Prince Chandrahasa Sacrifices Himself at the Temple of Chandika, Folio from a Razmnama (The Book of War) by Kamal
Prince Chandrahasa Sacrifices Himself at the Temple of Chandika, Folio from a Razmnama (The Book of War) by Kamal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932916/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's health poster template, editable text and design
Women's health poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586278/womens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jaswant Singh of Jodhpur (reigned 1635–1678)
Jaswant Singh of Jodhpur (reigned 1635–1678)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698640/jaswant-singh-jodhpur-reigned-1635-1678Free Image from public domain license
Women's health Instagram post template, editable text
Women's health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949727/womens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seven Gods of Good Fortune
Seven Gods of Good Fortune
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034760/seven-gods-good-fortuneFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715607/walter-cranes-valentine-png-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maharana Jagat Singh Attending the Raslila by Jai Ram and Jiva
Maharana Jagat Singh Attending the Raslila by Jai Ram and Jiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9720072/maharana-jagat-singh-attending-the-raslila-jai-ram-and-jivaFree Image from public domain license
Women's health blog banner template, editable text
Women's health blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586281/womens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara Expounding the Dharma to a Devotee: Folio from a Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita Sutra…
The Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara Expounding the Dharma to a Devotee: Folio from a Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita Sutra…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613627/image-lotus-pattern-india-buddist-monk-art-white-taraFree Image from public domain license
Women podcast power Instagram post template, editable social media design
Women podcast power Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651038/women-podcast-power-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Royal Procession with Maharaja Serfoji II of Thanjavur (r. 1798-1832)
Royal Procession with Maharaja Serfoji II of Thanjavur (r. 1798-1832)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931696/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Golfing aesthetic, sport equipment illustration, editable design
Golfing aesthetic, sport equipment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9934048/golfing-aesthetic-sport-equipment-illustration-editable-designView license
Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…
Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924013/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golfing aesthetic png, sport equipment illustration, editable design
Golfing aesthetic png, sport equipment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9888382/golfing-aesthetic-png-sport-equipment-illustration-editable-designView license
Thakur Yaswanta Singh (reigned 1688-1707)
Thakur Yaswanta Singh (reigned 1688-1707)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932482/thakur-yaswanta-singh-reigned-1688-1707Free Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Taj Mahal and Principal Monuments of India
The Taj Mahal and Principal Monuments of India
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801179/the-taj-mahal-and-principal-monuments-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788766/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Blessed Bernard Tolomei Interceding for the Cessation of the Plague in Siena by Giuseppe Maria Crespi
Blessed Bernard Tolomei Interceding for the Cessation of the Plague in Siena by Giuseppe Maria Crespi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament poster template, editable text and design
Golf tournament poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596987/golf-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Translation of Josaphat's Relics to a Church By a King and Procession by Hans Schilling and Diebold Lauber
The Translation of Josaphat's Relics to a Church By a King and Procession by Hans Schilling and Diebold Lauber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247707/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license