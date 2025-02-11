rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prince Himan Raj Singh at Worship
Save
Edit Image
mughal paintingmughal artkrishnamughalhindu godlakshmivishnumughal empire
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu lying on a serpent, with Lakshmi massaging his feet and Brahma in heaven. Chromolithograph.
Vishnu lying on a serpent, with Lakshmi massaging his feet and Brahma in heaven. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961550/image-dragon-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu lying on a serpent, with Lakshmi massaging his feet and Brahma in heaven. Chromolithograph. Original public domain…
Vishnu lying on a serpent, with Lakshmi massaging his feet and Brahma in heaven. Chromolithograph. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266923/image-dragon-hindu-gods-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi seated on a lotus being attended by Garuda, Hanuman and female attendants, and hailed by elephants.…
Vishnu and Lakshmi seated on a lotus being attended by Garuda, Hanuman and female attendants, and hailed by elephants.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968839/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
Vishnu resting on the ocean accompanied by Lakshmi, Tumbara, Hanuman, Narada, Garuda and Brahma sitting on a lotus.…
Vishnu resting on the ocean accompanied by Lakshmi, Tumbara, Hanuman, Narada, Garuda and Brahma sitting on a lotus.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951730/image-dragon-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951011/image-angel-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public domain…
Vishnu accompanied by his wives riding on Garuda who carries a cobra. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266639/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-angelFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView license
Vishnu in his incarnation as Krishna. Engraving, 1672.
Vishnu in his incarnation as Krishna. Engraving, 1672.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015739/vishnu-his-incarnation-krishna-engraving-1672Free Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.
Vishnu and Lakshmi attended by Garuda and two attendants. Chromolithograph, 1883.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964449/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati poster template
Goddess Saraswati poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958805/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
Goddess Saraswati Puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
Vishnu and Lakshmi on an elephant meeting Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha on a bull while Brahma watches in heaven.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16266629/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-horseFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Vishnu flanked by two wives resting on Shesa, the serpent on the waters. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public…
Vishnu flanked by two wives resting on Shesa, the serpent on the waters. Chromolithograph by R. Varma. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16256756/image-hindu-gods-animals-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu new year Instagram post template
Hindu new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602113/hindu-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Double picture: Vishnu as Satyanarayan with worshipper, Lakshi as Satya Lakshmi. Transfer lithograph.
Double picture: Vishnu as Satyanarayan with worshipper, Lakshi as Satya Lakshmi. Transfer lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13986991/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vishnu flanked by two wives resting on Shesa, the serpent on the waters. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
Vishnu flanked by two wives resting on Shesa, the serpent on the waters. Chromolithograph by R. Varma.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951364/image-person-art-hindu-godsFree Image from public domain license
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
Good fortune Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496162/good-fortune-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Narayan on the waters with Lakshmi massaging his legs surrounded by Narada, Maruti, Garuda and Tumbra, all surrounded by…
Narayan on the waters with Lakshmi massaging his legs surrounded by Narada, Maruti, Garuda and Tumbra, all surrounded by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969396/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Diwali festival Instagram post template, editable text
Diwali festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11481692/diwali-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The cow as mother of the world: with pictures of Hindu deities all over its body. Coloured lithograph.
The cow as mother of the world: with pictures of Hindu deities all over its body. Coloured lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955981/image-cartoon-face-cowsFree Image from public domain license
Shri Durga goddess poster template
Shri Durga goddess poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700425/shri-durga-goddess-poster-templateView license
Ten avatars of Vishnu. Coloured transfer lithograph.
Ten avatars of Vishnu. Coloured transfer lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968965/ten-avatars-vishnu-coloured-transfer-lithographFree Image from public domain license
Durga puja poster template
Durga puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818054/durga-puja-poster-templateView license
Garuda carrying Vishnu and Lakshmi. Gouache drawing.
Garuda carrying Vishnu and Lakshmi. Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952154/garuda-carrying-vishnu-and-lakshmi-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9597680/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The holy Cow personified as World Mother with many Sanskrit verses. Chromolithograph.
The holy Cow personified as World Mother with many Sanskrit verses. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951842/image-cartoon-cows-personFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418325/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
The holy Cow personified as World Mother with many Sanskrit verses. Chromolithograph.
The holy Cow personified as World Mother with many Sanskrit verses. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952699/image-cartoon-cows-personFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
The Hindu God Vishnu
The Hindu God Vishnu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801044/the-hindu-god-vishnuFree Image from public domain license