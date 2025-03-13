Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemughal paintingmughal artmughalindomughal empireking palaceiranian culturerajasthanEmperor Muhammad Shah (r. 1719-1748)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3730 x 5148 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3730 x 5148 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseEmperor Shah Alam II (r. 1760-1806) on the Peacock Throne by Khairullah Musawirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933117/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseUdaipur, India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444078/udaipur-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseWashstand (athénienne or lavabo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8092631/washstand-athenienne-lavaboFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444125/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseChina travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608523/china-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseArt & culture tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893785/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChina travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275081/china-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseChina travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608530/china-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976534/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChina travel social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608521/china-travel-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBeijing travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10271170/beijing-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675329/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArt & culture tour Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893781/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseArt & culture tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893786/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBeijing travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274714/beijing-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516729/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoman architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047085/roman-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseImmersive art experience poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12090097/immersive-art-experience-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMuslim Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828513/muslim-instagram-story-templateView licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947865/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license