Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagecactusdarknessexpressionistvintage illustrationotto langeline artgerman expressionismexpressionism public domainGirl with flowering cactus by Otto LangeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2023 x 2845 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2023 x 2845 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCactus care Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004064/cactus-care-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932058/landscape-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseCactus lovers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698867/cactus-lovers-instagram-post-templateView licenseFoxes by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932309/foxes-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseCactus care Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699047/cactus-care-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932305/portrait-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNocturnal scene by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932062/nocturnal-scene-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in green by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932709/woman-green-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Ilmari Aalto's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803326/png-art-artwork-bookView licenseThe Mocking of Christ by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932710/the-mocking-christ-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319998/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseBall by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038457/ball-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVision by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922992/vision-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe Theosophist by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038150/the-theosophist-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319912/cactus-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseOrnamental glasses by Köpping by Karl Köppinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312382/ornamental-glasses-kopping-karl-koppingFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseThe owl's nest by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038526/the-owls-nest-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseGolgotha by Otto Greinerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312373/golgotha-otto-greinerFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseSummer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922970/summer-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseMister doodles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103802/mister-doodles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhen spring comes by Otto Eckmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312341/when-spring-comes-otto-eckmannFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269852/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseGroup in a storm by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038166/group-storm-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319683/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseDance by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932743/dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726263/winter-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCanoness at the sewing table by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038296/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cactus design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847344/editable-vintage-cactus-design-element-setView licenseMotif from the upper Lahn by Otto Ubbelohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312375/motif-from-the-upper-lahn-otto-ubbelohdeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cactus design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847341/editable-vintage-cactus-design-element-setView licenseThe weary one by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308369/the-weary-one-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe master by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038285/the-master-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain license