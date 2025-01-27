Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemughal artmughaltaj mahalmughal manmughal paintingcontrastmale side viewpattern art paintingEmperor Shah Jahan (r. 1628-1658)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2447 x 3379 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTaj mahal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417971/taj-mahal-editable-design-element-setView licensePage from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Prince and Ascetics by Govardhanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691633/page-from-the-late-shah-jahan-album-prince-and-ascetics-govardhanFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593517/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLaylá visits Majnūn in the Wilderness (c.1660) painting in high resolution by anonymous.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728750/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseFamous tourist spot element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994389/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView licenseMaharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038397/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061437/taj-mahal-instagram-post-templateView licenseRitual Fly Whiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318075/ritual-fly-whiskFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759110/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Passing of Shahjahan.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961782/the-passing-shahjahanFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134631/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePage from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Harem Night-Bathing Scene (recto)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707278/page-from-the-late-shah-jahan-album-harem-night-bathing-scene-rectoFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseAgra. Diwan-i-Chas by Photoglob Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723537/agra-diwan-i-chas-photoglobFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807809/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDaggerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8236269/daggerFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11686746/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaharaja Sital Dev in Devotion, India (Punjab Hills, Basohli), ca. 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185090/image-maharaja-punjab-2000Free Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713660/taj-mahal-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJaswant Singh of Jodhpur (reigned 1635–1678)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698640/jaswant-singh-jodhpur-reigned-1635-1678Free Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11686859/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanel of Nasta'liq Calligraphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087729/panel-nastaliq-calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807803/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePrince Hunting with a Cheetahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932501/prince-hunting-with-cheetahFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal, India Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211961/taj-mahal-india-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePage from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Persian Calligraphy Framed by an Ornamental Border of Flowers and Birds by Mir Alihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696904/image-border-flowers-animalFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211965/city-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTwo women seated on a terrace, surrounded by attendants and musicians, Mughal Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065774/image-watercolor-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732393/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePage from the Late Shah Jahan Album: Calligraphy Framed by an Ornamental Border with Poppies and Pairs of Birds (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9707294/image-border-fire-animalFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807812/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Prince Murad Baksh (1624–1661)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631728/portrait-prince-murad-baksh-1624-1661Free Image from public domain licenseCity tourism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13177344/city-tourism-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Taj Mahal immediately after sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385168/the-taj-mahal-immediately-after-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseAmazing India Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211962/amazing-india-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAgra; The Taj, from the Corner of the Quadrangle by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310322/agra-the-taj-from-the-corner-the-quadrangle-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703951/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgra; The Taj, from the Corner of the Quadrangle by Samuel Bournehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14324805/agra-the-taj-from-the-corner-the-quadrangle-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain licenseAmazing India Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211968/amazing-india-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseLovers Embracinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691673/lovers-embracingFree Image from public domain license