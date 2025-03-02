rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Eggplants by Haginobō Jōen
Save
Edit Image
pattern illustrationvintage illustration eggplantcalligraphy asialeafframepatternartjapanese art
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView license
Kanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shoju
Kanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shoju
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923515/kanzan-and-jittoku-shunso-shojuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862243/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView license
Mount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbō
Mount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Broken Ink" Landscape by Kusumi Morikage
"Broken Ink" Landscape by Kusumi Morikage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923883/broken-ink-landscape-kusumi-morikageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Landscape by Yamaguchi Sekkei and Daiten Shōchū
Landscape by Yamaguchi Sekkei and Daiten Shōchū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931181/landscape-yamaguchi-sekkei-and-daiten-shochuFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation poster template, editable text and design
Tea party invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530552/tea-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bamboo by Yanagisawa Kien
Bamboo by Yanagisawa Kien
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932404/bamboo-yanagisawa-kienFree Image from public domain license
Zen meditation poster template
Zen meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168972/zen-meditation-poster-templateView license
Daruma by Torei Enji
Daruma by Torei Enji
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923029/daruma-torei-enjiFree Image from public domain license
Oolong tea label template, editable design
Oolong tea label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516253/oolong-tea-label-template-editable-designView license
Orchid by Ike Taiga
Orchid by Ike Taiga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924160/orchid-ike-taigaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane-patterned phone wallpaper, traditional frame remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Vintage Japanese crane-patterned phone wallpaper, traditional frame remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862236/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Daruma by Nanzan Koryo
Daruma by Nanzan Koryo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922758/daruma-nanzan-koryoFree Image from public domain license
Zen meditation Facebook story template
Zen meditation Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169012/zen-meditation-facebook-story-templateView license
Hawk on Grapevine by Tenryū Dōjin
Hawk on Grapevine by Tenryū Dōjin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931728/hawk-grapevine-tenryu-dojinFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold frame png element, rhombus shape
Editable gold frame png element, rhombus shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980260/editable-gold-frame-png-element-rhombus-shapeView license
Bamboo by Obaku Taihō
Bamboo by Obaku Taihō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oyakōkō: Love for One's Parents by Hakuin Ekaku
Oyakōkō: Love for One's Parents by Hakuin Ekaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931432/oyakoko-love-for-ones-parents-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670210/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daruma by Fūgai Ekun
Daruma by Fūgai Ekun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931411/daruma-fugai-ekunFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059746/editable-flower-border-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daruma by Fūgai Ekun
Daruma by Fūgai Ekun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932122/daruma-fugai-ekunFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView license
Daruma by Gako
Daruma by Gako
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922751/daruma-gakoFree Image from public domain license
Zen meditation blog banner template
Zen meditation blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168938/zen-meditation-blog-banner-templateView license
Mountain Crows by Ōtagaki Rengetsu
Mountain Crows by Ōtagaki Rengetsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932139/mountain-crows-otagaki-rengetsuFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable flower border, water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059663/editable-flower-border-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three Sages Tasting Vinegar by Hakuin Ekaku
Three Sages Tasting Vinegar by Hakuin Ekaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923573/three-sages-tasting-vinegar-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain license
Water texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixel
Water texture phone wallpaper, editable flower border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067353/png-aesthetic-art-autumnView license
Mount Fuji by Yamaguchi Soken
Mount Fuji by Yamaguchi Soken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922515/mount-fuji-yamaguchi-sokenFree Image from public domain license
Flower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border, editable water texture design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059751/flower-border-editable-water-texture-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eel Emerging from a Creel by Nakahara Nantenbo
Eel Emerging from a Creel by Nakahara Nantenbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923030/eel-emerging-from-creel-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bar poster template
Japanese bar poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView license
Summer Landscape by Okada Hankō
Summer Landscape by Okada Hankō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931381/summer-landscape-okada-hankoFree Image from public domain license
Asian adventure poster template
Asian adventure poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView license
Plum Blossoms under a Crescent Moon by Takada Keiho
Plum Blossoms under a Crescent Moon by Takada Keiho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932201/image-flower-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license