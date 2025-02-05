Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigehiroshigejapan cityjapanese cherry blossomstree paintings public domaintapestryjapan historyukiyo e group of peopleCherry Blossoms on the Jewel River Embankment by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2164 x 3133 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2164 x 3133 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseZojoji in Shiba by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924124/zojoji-shiba-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCherry Blossom Time at Nakanochō in the Yoshiwara by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931880/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Night Attack, Second Episode: Rōnin Breaking into the House by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931297/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723365/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseSannō Shrine at the Nagata Riding Grounds by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931877/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449337/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpring View of the New Embankment at Shinobazu by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931281/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseKinryūzan Temple at Asakusa by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932049/kinryuzan-temple-asakusa-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8424849/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseYoshida, Tennō Festival on the Fifteenth Day of the Sixth Month by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931215/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAct X: Rōnin Carrying a Basket that Conceals Yuranosuke into Gihei's House by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931270/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSixth Month, Visit to View Fuji, Teppozu by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931478/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes iPhone wallpaper, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441001/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseMinakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931219/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane iPhone wallpaper, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449473/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseThe Ide Jewel River in Yamashiro Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931252/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseKabuki Theaters in Nichōmachi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932015/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYokkaichi: Junction with the Road to the Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharacters from Ōtsu-e Folk Paintings Dancing Bon-odori by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931715/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseMinakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931521/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243860/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseStation 38, Fukushima by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931384/station-38-fukushima-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243896/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSuruga-chō in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931200/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwallow Chorus by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Hiroshige IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932504/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440893/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAct VII: Blind Man's Buff by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931232/act-vii-blind-mans-buff-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7761399/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Night Attack, Sixth Episode: Offering Incense by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931393/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license