Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetoshikata mizunowriting man paintingkotoartwork collagetriptychjapanese public domainjapancartoonThe Arts of Koto, Go, Writing and Painting by Mizuno ToshikataOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 588 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3392 x 1662 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3392 x 1662 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt gallery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688659/art-gallery-instagram-post-templateView licenseComposing Poetry: Noblewoman of the An'ei Era [1772-81] by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931201/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirls playing with a ball (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158014/girls-playing-with-ball-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688534/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdmiral Ding Ruchang of the Chinese Beiyang Fleet, Totally Destroyed at Weihaiwei, Commits Suicide at His Official Residence…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635576/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApproaching a tea house (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158010/approaching-tea-house-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseIkebana home decor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843927/ikebana-home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLooking at Theaters: Women of the Joo Era (1652-55) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922613/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plant care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843928/indoor-plant-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseViewing the setting sun (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158013/viewing-the-setting-sun-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345812/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe First Hero Harada Jūkichi Fighting Fiercely in the Attack on the Hyeonmu Gate at Pyeongyang (1894) print in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635652/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521246/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaptain Higuchi (1895) print in high resolution by Mizuno Toshikata. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635578/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089697/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeven Brave Marines, an Advance Guard of Our Navy, Landing on the Shore near Weihaiweihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883770/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNaval Officers Discussing Battle Strategies for the Subjugation of Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883989/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606316/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseOrnament Ball from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086793/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHurrah and Hurrah Again for the Great Empire of Japan! Great Victory for the Japanese Army in the Assault on Seonghwanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883685/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966994/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseGun Being Fired from a Warship of the Imperial Navy in the Vicinity of Haiyang Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079789/image-art-vintage-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Mad Woman of Yawata (Yawata no kyōjo) from kuchie (frontispiece) of a novelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086644/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOnoguchi Tokuji Stands Facing Kinsui Castle which Explodes at Lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883910/onoguchi-tokuji-stands-facing-kinsui-castle-which-explodes-leftFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSino-Japanese War: Picture of Naval Officers Discussing Strategy to be Used in the War against Chinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7883895/image-paper-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804713/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Bravery of Captain Matsuzaki during the Great Fierce Battle at Anseong Crossing Anjōto daigekisen Matsuzaki taii yūmō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635653/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559373/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl in costume with drum for dance (1879-1908 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158015/girl-costume-with-drum-for-dance-1879-1908-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseNoblewomen of the Tokugawa Period; Thirty-six Beauties (Sanjuroko kasensorohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7887243/noblewomen-the-tokugawa-period-thirty-six-beauties-sanjuroko-kasensoroFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSanjuroku sen ju (1890s (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143234/sanjuroku-sen-1890s-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain license