Sahyōenosuke Minamoto no Yoritomo Attacking an Enemy on Horseback by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
cavalrypostertsukioka yoshitoshijapanese art shogunmedievalyoshitoshispanic paintings public domainjapanese battle
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
Sakanoue Tamuramaro in Rain of Arrows by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Travel guide Instagram post template, editable design
Three sheets; battlefield scene with building at left; two men with guns at left--one man points with his PL hand, with…
Travel guide Instagram story template, editable text
triptych with right and center images pasted together; all three panels attached to backing paper; four figures in a boat…
Hair salon poster template
A Picture of the News from Kagoshima (Attack at School) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Travel guide blog banner template, editable text
Michi no Omi no Mikoto following a crow to the enemy's lair by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Hair salon poster template
three separate sheets; man at right with his back to and partially covered by radiating orange flames, with mouth open and…
Editable expo convention banner mockup
The Battle at Uji Bridge by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kimono poster template
A Chronicle of the Subjugation of Kagoshima: Battle around Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
The Battle of Sannō Shrine at Tōeizan Temple by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Hair salon Instagram post template
Earth: Akashi Gidayu Races to Kyoto during the Battle of Amagasaki by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Hair salon Facebook story template
detached triptych; two men sword fighting at R in front of black gate; man at R, in red, is about to strike down with his…
Hair salon blog banner template
Kojō Sōjisen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Boyasha Sonjijō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Three separate sheets; frowning man with legs wide apart, resting his sword on the ground and leaning on it; man has…
Fight for justice poster template
Three separate sheets; orange bands of flame, radiating in the manner of a starburst from bottom edge left of center, across…
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Mori Motonari Attacking Sue Harutaka at Itsukushima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
D-Day anniversary poster template
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Geki Magohachi in Smoke and Rifle Fire by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
D-Day heroes poster template
Seated man with stubble sits in wide stance with sword in PL hand and PR hand on PR knee fiercely staring to the R; seated…
D-Day heroes poster template
Figure with angry face, red-tinted eyes and green-tinted skin, emerging from a swirling grey vortex with yellow cloud;…
